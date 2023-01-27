The Northrop girls basketball team had won the first eight games of its SAC slate this season, but the Bruins’ chance of at an outright title came down to the final 20 seconds against Homestead, which was also playing for a share of the SAC crown Friday night.
A Saniya Jackson layup had put IBCA No. 5/Class 4A No. 7 Northrop (19-3, 9-0 SAC) up by three, and after a timeout Homestead (16-5, 7-2) had 20.2 seconds to tie the game. The IBCA No. 10/Class 4A No. 9 Spartans dribbled around the 3-point line for the first 15 or so seconds before freshman Myah Epps passed to senior Ali Stephens, who was positioned in front of the Homestead bench.
Stephens went up for a 3-pointer – she had already made four in the game – but Northrop junior Alexis Castator got her fingertips on the ball, making just enough contact to block the shot and secure a 52-49 win for Northrop.
“I saw Ali in the corner, and I just knew I had to go out there,” recounted Castator, who said she didn’t even feel it when she made contact with the shot. “I just heard everybody go crazy, and I was like, ‘Oh, I hit it!’ ”
A Homestead win would’ve created a three-way tie for the league title between the Spartans, Bruins and Snider (18-4, 8-1). The Panthers instead finish second in the SAC standings after beating Carroll on Friday night.
“Defense has kind of been our whole model this entire year, so it’s kind of symbolic that it came down to one play, it came down to our defense,” Northrop coach Katie Jackson said. “Lexi has been blocking shots all year. One play, we came together as a team in the last 20 seconds. A community of basketball players came together, and they showed up in that last 20 seconds.”
Northrop senior Brooklyn McLemore, who scored a team-high 21 points and went 11 for 11 at the free throw line, admitted that she got a little turned around on the final play.
“I got lost, and I’m just hoping someone is there for me, but Lexi was there and she blocked it,” McLemore said. “It was the best play, I think, that we had all game.”
The Spartans hit nine 3s on Friday, including three early ones by Stephens that gave Homestead a 12-4 lead in the first quarter.
“You’ve got to communicate; they do a lot of screening, so you have to communicate, know when to switch and when not to switch,” Castator said of trying to slow down the Homestead offense, which came into Friday’s game averaging nearly 60 points a game.
The Spartans led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter, but McLemore tied the game for the first time at 25 with two free throws late in the first half. The score was tied at 27 at halftime, and the Bruins took their first lead in the third quarter while holding Homestead to eight points.
Stephens led the Spartans with 19 points, and Epps had 11. In addition to McLemore’s 21 points, senior Saniya Jackson scored 12.
The win was a much-needed boost for the Bruins, who opened the season 16-1 but lost to No. 1 South Bend Washington a week and a half ago and IBCA No. 9/Class 4A No. 8 Columbia City on Tuesday. Northrop will open postseason play with a rematch against Carroll (14-7, 6-3 SAC) at the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional on Tuesday.
Homestead will play in one of the area’s most-anticipated sectional openers, as the Spartans drew NE8 champion Columbia City (20-2, 7-0) in the first round of the Huntington North Sectional, which will be played Tuesday.