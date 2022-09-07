It’s 10 wins in 10 matches for the Northrop Bruins.
Northrop beat Concordia 4-2 at Zollner Stadium on Wednesday night to improve to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the SAC.
“It felt great. We’re being more consistent now and finishing in front of the goal. We’ve been lacking that consistency in front of the goal,” Northrop coach Colin Jones said. “Tonight really showed that we are getting better. And that will carry on to the Carrolls and the Dwengers.”
Northrop struck first at 26:49 in the first half, when Namik Mehic beat the Concordia keeper in a one-on-one battle.
“I saw that there was an opening and the defenders were kind of split apart, so I tried dribbling through and slotted it between the keeper’s legs,” Mehic said.
The Bruins went up 2-0 with 13:20 to go in the first when Anes Dervisevic raced down the field and then made a perfect cross to Miguel Gonzales, who scored. But that 2-0 lead didn’t last long, as a corner kick by Werner Heimlich ricocheted off a Northrop player and into the net.
Northrop took the 2-1 lead into halftime, but they stretched their lead to 3-1 just two minutes into the second half when another Mehic shot glanced off the hands of the Concordia keeper and into the net.
“I got it from the edge of the box, and I saw the defender coming in to me so I tried slotting it behind him, and it went in,” Mehic said.
Dervisevic added a fourth goal with 18:08 to play, but Concordia responded a minute later when Heimlich redirected a free kick into the net.
“We were really working the ball around together as one whole, especially in the back and in the midfield, and then getting it to our forwards and outside mids, and being clinical in front of the goal after bringing it up,” Jones said.
The Bruins are averaging 5.2 goals per match. In addition to their four goals on Wednesday, Northrop had several more scoring opportunities prevented by impressive saves or called back on offsides rulings.
“If the ref calls it bad, that’s the game, that’s soccer. Everyone goes through tough times, but we go through it with our heads up,” Mehic said.
Mehic has scored 18 goals, which is the fourth most in the state according to MaxPreps rankings. With five regular season matches plus the postseason still to go, Mehic is eyeing the season record of 25 goals.
Dervisevic is also racking up scores and now stands at 14.
“I work hard every day in training to get better, and hopefully the next day I score more and more goals,” Mehic said.
Northrop returns to action against Carroll on Wednesday, and still has Bishop Luers and Bishop Dwenger left on the conference slate. The Cadets (3-3-4, 1-2) next play Wayne on Tuesday.
“This is a really good group of boys,” Jones said of his Bruins. “They’re fun to watch, especially watching Namik and Jonathan Vidal and Dervisevic and guys like that, they’re fun to watch. Everyone always says, I love watching these guys, just how they play and their style.”