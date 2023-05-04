Make it eight straight conference titles for Northrop boys track and field.
The Bruins won the SAC championship at North Side on Thursday night with 126 points, beating runner-up Bishop Dwenger (109) and third-place Snider (101).
As the Northrop girls did Wednesday while maintaining their own conference championship streak, the Bruins opened and closed Thursday’s meet with relay victories: Northrop won the first race of the day, the 4x800 relay, in 8:10.68, beating Concordia, which claimed second in 8:13.08. The Bruins 4x400 team put the exclamation mark on the meet by winning in 3:30.26, while Snider was the runner-up in 3:31.67.
The Bruins also claimed six individual victories: Junior Javion Westfield won three events before taking a leg in the 4x400, junior Conyer Wilson won two races after running with the winning 4x800 team, and sophomore Devonti Carter won the open 400 by a wide margin in 48.75 – more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Michael Dye of North Side – before running the anchor leg of the 4x400.
Wilson won the 1,600 in 4:30.24, winning a tight race against Snider junior Josh Roper, who took second in 4:31.11.
“I knew Josh had a good kick, so I was nervous the last 400, and I started taking off a little bit,” Wilson said. “I had just enough to finish it, and I was happy about my time, happy about my place, obviously, and happy about how my team was doing.”
Wilson’s 3,200 was even more dramatic: After trailing Concordia junior Vaughn Hendrickson by a few strides for most of the race, Wilson passed Hendrickson on the back stretch of he final lap to win in 9:53.59.
Hendrickson took second in 9:55.51.
“I take it one race at a time, I try to keep that mentality,” Wilson said during the break between the 1,600 and the 3,200. “I’ll recover, I’m good, I’m a long-distance runner, that’s what the training was for.”
Roper, who settled for second in the mile, won the 800 in 2:03.56, edging out Bishop Dwenger senior Pablo Sutter, who finished less than half of a second later in 2:03.98.
As Northrop’s Wilson dominated the distance races, Westfield dominated the hurdles. The Bruins’ junior won the 110 hurdles in 14.48 – a personal record and more than a second ahead of runner-up Jamarion Kolabodi of Snider.
“I was surprised that I ran a 14.4, I didn’t think I was going that fast,” Westfield said. “But as I was in the race, I was keeping my speed up and finished off strong.”
Westfield came back to win the 300 hurdles in 40.52. Moments after receiving his plaque for the 300 hurdles victory, meet officials announced final results for the long jump, and Westfield learned he had won that event, too, with a mark of 20 feet, 6 inches. He beat runner-up CJ Davis of Bishop Dwenger by just a quarter of an inch.
“It’s very rare, I feel very happy to get three of these today,” Westfield said. “I’m only a junior, I’ve still going another year to do this, so I’m proud of myself right now.”
Wayne junior Davyion Clark and South Side senior Dekwon Ganaway battled in the sprint events: Clark won the 100 in 10.93 while Ganaway claimed second in 11.13, and the result was flipped in the 200, which Ganaway won in 22.43 while Clark was second in 22.52.
South Side also claimed victory in the 4x100 relay, winning in 42.45. Snider finished second by 0.11 second.
Wayne junior Kharrington Terry won the high jump with a clearance of 6-2, while Northrop senior Matthew Morgan was second with a clearance of 6-1.
Bishop Dwenger racked up points in the remaining field events. Saints senior Noah Johnson won the pole vault with a clearance of 12-6, and his junior teammate Trevor Martin was second with a clearance of 11-6.
Bishop Dwenger junior Elijah Douge won the discus with a throw of 147-6, then took second in the shot put with a mark of 46-10, while Saints freshman Andrew Trahin was third at 43-11.
North Side junior Jordan King was the SAC champ in the shot put, throwing 54-7 to best the rest of the field by nearly 8 feet.