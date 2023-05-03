To those outside the team, it might not be surprising to see Northrop defend its SAC girls track and field title, raising yet another conference trophy after winning Wednesday’s meet on the Bruins’ home track with 149.333 points.
But relatively few of this year’s Bruins, who won two of the three relays, one individual race and three field events, are carryovers from the lineup that dominated the conference meet in 2022.
“It’s kind of surprising, but nice, because we have such a new group of girls. A lot of freshmen, a lot of first-time girls in program, whether they’re sophomores, juniors or seniors,” Northrop coach Terry Milton said. “It’s really, really starting to come together.”
Northrop won easily while second through fourth places were hotly contested: Concordia was runner-up for the second straight year with 107.333 points, Bishop Dwenger was third with 105.333 and North Side was fourth at 104.
Northrop opened the meet by winning the 4x800 relay in 9:46.82, holding off Concordia, which was second in 9:50.19.
The middle- and long-distance runners of the Bruins and Cadets would battle for the rest of the meet. In the 800, Concordia’s Sidney Scheumann made a late push to pass Northrop’s Maren Wilson on the straightaway, but the Bruins’ freshman held off her competitor to win in 2:23.48. Scheumann was second by 0.12 of a second and her freshman teammate Hannah Clark was third in 2:27.32.
Concordia junior Lexi Panning led sweeps in the long-distance races, winning the 1,600 in 5:10.66 and the 3,200 in 11:10.21. Her teammate Mallory Weller took second in the 1,600 while Cadets freshman Sarah Maple was runner-up in the 3,200, and Northrop’s Victoria Clibon was third in both races.
“I’m a little worn out, but overall I feel good. I’m proud of my teammate Mallory, she helped me push for this, and we both did great,” Panning said after the 1,600. “We kind of went into it knowing that we were going to work together, both having the same goal of working together to get it done. We pushed each other, and our encouragement of each other helped.”
Northrop closed the meet with another relay win, this time claiming the 4x400 title in 4:14.81, beating runner-up Bishop Dwenger by more than nine seconds.
The Bruins also racked up points in the field events. Freshman Alivia Rice won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11.75 inches, besting North Side senior Tajaina McKenzie by more than 14 inches. Senior Brooklyn McLemore, a newcomer to the track team after a successful basketball season, won the shot put with a mark of 38-6, and fellow Northrop senior Ashanti Williams was second at 35-71/2. Northrop senior Hay Ma Ong won the discus with a throw of 109-8, outdistancing the field by more than 21 feet.
“I have been singing the praises of our distance group, our throwers. They have been carrying us, in SAC meets or our big invitational meets,” Milton said. “Our sprint group is so young, with so many freshmen, and it’s bought us time to develop along the way.”
North Side, ranked 12th in the statewide poll, dominated the sprints and hurdles. In addition to her second-place finish in the long jump, McKenzie won the 100-meter dash in 12.78 and the 200 in 26.91. Junior Jaliyah Paige won the 100 hurdles in 15.47, and junior Daviona Fowlkes won the 300 hurdles in 49.46, beating Bishop Dwenger’s Taylor Aselage by just 0.09 of a second. The Legends also won the 4x100 relay in 50.40, while Snider was second in 51.08.
Bishop Dwenger’s Samantha Aselage was one of three freshmen to win an individual event, claiming the 400-dash title in 1:01.07. Concordia junior Eve Domres won the high jump with a clearance of 5-1.
South Side senior Grace Gillie won the pole vault with a clearance of 10 feet, and Bishop Dwenger seniors Ami Furnas and Philomena Carey took second and third with clearances of 8-6.
Gillie’s freshman track season was canceled due to COVID, but she has now won the pole vault conference title in each of the last three years.