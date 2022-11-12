Northrop’s hot start to the season continued Saturday night as the Bruins opened their SAC slate with a 66-26 victory at Concordia.
The Bruins (3-0), who are ranked No. 13 in the IBCA poll and No. 11 in the Class 4A ICGSA poll, have now won each of their first three games by 40 points.
Junior Destini Jackson led Northrop with 16 points – 14 in the first half. Saniya Jackson had 14 points, Nevaeh Jackson had 13 and Lexi Castator scored 11.
“One of the most unselfish group of kids I have ever met. They share the ball – at times, they make too many passes, and that was one of our conversations at halftime, sometimes you’re too unselfish, and that causes turnovers,” Northrop coach Katie Jackson said. “I think it makes us unique, because we don’t know who is going to have the ‘on’ night.”
The start of the varsity game was delayed as a Northrop varsity player suffered a medical incident late in the JV game and was taken to a hospital.
When the game did start, both teams remained scoreless well into the first quarter. Northrop junior Destini Craig finally got the scoring started, hitting four of the game’s first six buckets to give the Bruins a 10-2 lead, and by the end of the first period she had 10 points and Northrop led 14-6.
“I’m really impressed by Concordia. We had a really slow start for us. We definitely had an emotional beginning, with one of our players having a health episode. I’m really proud of our girls, our program, our family, how we persevered through that,” said Jackson, who also praised the way Concordia handled the situation.
Concordia’s Lauren Goodman hit two free throws at the end of the first quarter and opened the second with two more to pull the Cadets (1-2) within six points, but Nevaeh Jackson and freshman sister Swynn scored the next four baskets to stretch the lead back to 24-8. The Cadets would never get back within single digits, and by halftime Northrop led 36-13.
Annaka Nelson scored 13 points for the Cadets, but 11 of those came in the fourth quarter.
“I feel like we got out there and we played hard,” Craig said. “I think we did it for our teammate, because right before (the game) was very emotional, but we got out there and played hard for her and got the win.”
Although the Bruins were able to win easily, even down a player, Katie Jackson said she hopes this is far from the final product.
“Not even close. We have to stop fouling, that’s part of our aggression. Naturally they’re aggressive, that’s part of their nature, they love to play defense,” said Jackson, whose Bruins put Concordia on the line for 12 free throw attempts. “The next piece is we have to get better at rebounding. We talk about making our free throws, good shot selection, those things. If you’re peaking in the third game of the season, you’re in trouble.”
Northrop faces a big SAC challenge Friday when the Bruins play host to Carroll (2-0). Concordia next plays host to East Noble (1-2) on Tuesday.