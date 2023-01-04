A top-10 tilt quickly turned into a ramp by the Bruins on Wednesday as No. 6 Northrop defeated visiting No. 8 Northridge 66-27.
“They’re a great team, super well-coached, disciplined,” Northrop coach Katie Jackson said. “We really turned it up on the defensive end, and were able to create some things, frustrate them. And we created points off turnovers, pushed the ball in transition.”
Neither team scored until three minutes in, when Northrop senior center Brooklyn McLemore converted. But by the time a Riley Pepple 3-pointer forced a Northridge timeout at 2:33 in the first quarter, the Bruins (12-1) were up 12-2. By the end of the first quarter, Northrop was leading 24-6. The Raiders (16-3) attempted just five shots in the frame.
“They’re really disciplined on the rebounds and they do a great job on that. Lots of backdoor cuts,” Northrop junior guard Saniya Jackson said. “We got beat on a few, but we tried to prevent as many of those as we could. And we tried to have as much ball pressure as possible, to get easy steals for transition shots.”
The Bruins kept the pace up in the second quarter, and Jackson scored her 1,000th point on a free throw that gave Northrop a 31-6 lead.
“When she hit that, it was like a team celebration,” said Katie Jackson, who is also Saniya’s mother. “Our focus the entire year is ‘We are better together that we are alone.’ It was a great thing to celebrate for her, and that was kind of our focus. The kids really wanted her to have that achievement.”
Even after 6-0 Northridge run late in the second quarter, senior Nevaeh Jackson hit a 3 before halftime to give Northrop a 37-14 lead. Another 3 by Nevaeh late in the third quarter gave the Bruins a 61-24 lead to trigger the running clock.
The loss was by far the biggest this season for the Raiders, who had lost to Homestead and Fairfield by a combined eight points.
The Jacksons each scored 15 points, Pepple hit three 3s and finished with 11 points.
McLemore scored seven in her third game back after missing eight games with a health issue.
“To have a true post presence opens up so many other things for our guards,” coach Jackson said. “We try to give her the ball as much as we physically can. It creates so much havoc inside. She’s strong, she rebounds.
“And she’s such a talented passer, she finds her open teammates and that creates so much for us offensively.”