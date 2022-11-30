And then there was one.
The Carroll and Northrop girls basketball teams came into Wednesday’s game with perfect records, but it was the host Bruins who built a huge lead in the first quarter to make sure they remained the last undefeated SAC team. The Bruins (5-0, 2-0 SAC).
The lead got so large that the running clock was instituted in the third quarter when Northrop pulled ahead by 35, and the Bruins went on to an 81-52 victory.
Five Bruins scored in double digits. The only thing that marred the evening for Northrop was an injury suffered by Destini Craig, who went down holding her leg late in the first quarter and spent the rest of the evening icing her right knee.
“I’m just super proud of the girls,” Northrop coach Katie Jackson said. “We talked a lot about how we are better together than we are alone. Any time you have (five) girls in double figures and a lot of kids impacting the game in multiple ways. Defensively, Lexi (Castator) and Swynn (Jackson) with all the blocks they came up with. Destini goes down and Riley (Pepple) steps in and doesn’t miss a beat. That’s just our team.”
Northrop, which is ranked sixth in the ICGSA Class 4A poll and the IBCA poll, got off to a blistering start. Senior Nevaeh Jackson opened the proceedings with a 3-pointer, her freshman sister Swynn followed with another to get the Bruins’ student section rocking. By 5:50 in the first quarter, Northrop was leading 10-0 and the Chargers (6-1, 0-1) were forced to call their first timeout. Saniya Jackson made a bucket coming out of the timeout and Nevaeh hit another 3-pointer to give the Bruins a 15-0 lead before Carroll finally scored on a Taylor Fordyce free throw.
Craig scored twice more to put Northrop up 19-3 before she left the game. Threes by Carroll’s Jaidyn Fuller and Jersey Paul gave the Chargers some life, but they were still trailing 23-9 at the end of the first quarter.
“It was our speed – defense creates good offense,” Saniya Jackson said. “We tried to stay out of foul trouble. You can’t stay perfect, we had some bad fouls here and there, but all and all we had great defense, and that allowed transition. We passed the ball more and got open shots, got the ball in the paint and that allowed us to score a lot.”
The Bruins’ offense continued to roll in the second quarter: Castator scored her first eight points of the game, including a jump shot from the top of the key at the buzzer to give the Bruins a 48-25 halftime lead. Saniya Jackson scored nine points in the period after making just one basket in the first, and Niya Bell hit her first three and went on to connect on her next four from behind the arc to finish with 15 points.
“It’s all the girls,” Katie Jackson said. “They came in this morning at 7:30 and shot. They never stop. They are hungry. … School doesn’t start until 9, and they went into the locker room and had breakfast together. They truly love each other, and they’ll make the extra pass.”
Saniya Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Swynn Jackson had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists and Nevaeh Jackson and Castator both finished with 12 points.
Kayla Gibbs led the Chargers with 16 points, 11 of which came in the second half, and Fordyce scored 15.