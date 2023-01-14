DECATUR – As has become a bit of an NE8 tradition, Saturday’s Norwell-vs-Bellmont matchup started a little slow and got a little ugly, but the Knights emerged with a 46-43 win.
“I feel very proud of our kids, just how hard they competed. Games between Bellmont and us are never going to be pretty, but they’re going to be very hard fought,” Norwell coach Eric Thornton said. “While we’re glad we get the win, we look at the end and understand that we can do a lot of things better.”
Class 3A No. 5 Norwell (16-3, 4-1 NE8) led 30-25 at the end of the third quarter, and on two separate occasions buckets by Knights junior Kennedy Fuelling gave Norwell an eight-point cushion. But two free throws and a field goal by Bellmont junior Hailey Cole pulled the No. 12 Braves (14-4, 3-2 NE8) within one point at 42-41.
With 26 seconds to play, Norwell’s Annabelle Johnson hit a layup off an inbounds play to make it 44-41, but Bellmont’s Sydney Keane was fouled on the opposite end with just over six seconds to go. She hit both of her free throws, giving Norwell the ball back with a one-point lead.
Norwell’s inbound pass sailed long – almost out of bounds at the opposite baseline – by Fuelling caught up to the ball just in time, and it took Bellmont much of the remaining time to get to her for a foul. Fuelling hit both free throws for her 24th and 25th points of the night, and Bellmont’s desperation heave from behind half court was well short.
The Knights offense needed some time to get warmed up: When Bellmont called timeout with 3:49 to go in the first quarter, Norwell was leading 2-0. The Braves reeled off a couple shots before the end of the quarter, but Norwell trailed 8-4 after eight minutes of play. But Fuelling started to get into gear in the second quarter, hitting two of four attempts from 3. In the end, 15 of her 25 points came from behind the arc.
”It think I need to penetrate a little more, we weren’t really getting anything inside, but the shots started to fall a little bit, so that’s a good thing,” Fuelling said.
Junior Dekota Hubble scored 10 points for Norwell.
Keane led the Braves with 21 points and Emily Bleke and Hailey Cole had eight.
The Knights said they knew the 5-foot-11 Cole would be a disruptive force inside.
“She is as impactful of a player as we play against, she’s a game-changer on both ends of the floor,” Thornton said. “When she’s in the middle of that 2-3, when she’s flying to offensive rebounds, you can do everything right and still not get a rebound against her, she’s that good.”
On the other side of NE8 country, No. 9 Columbia City trailed Huntington North by a point heading into the fourth quarter but came away with a 41-39 victory to remain undefeated in league play. The Eagles are in excellent position with just DeKalb and New Haven left on the conference slate.
“I’ve thought it and said it before, we’re so fortunate that the conference is really good, it makes all of us better,” Thornton said. “We’re obviously trying to get better. If you compete, you’re going to get better against a Bellmont or Columbia City, a Huntington North.The top level of this conference is so good this year, and I think we got better tonight.”