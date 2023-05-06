NEW HAVEN – Norwell ran away with the boys team title at the NE8 Conference track meet at New Haven on Friday evening, while the Huntington North girls narrowly defended their title.
The Knights won six events and finished with 134 points, well ahead of second-place Columbia City with 113 and third-place Huntington North with 98. The Huntington North girls won three events and finished with 105 points, just ahead of New Haven with 103 and third-place East Noble with 91.
Columbia City, which finished fourth in the girls standings, ensured that the Vikings claimed an outright title. New Haven was leading the 4x400 relay, the final event of the night, but Eagles sophomore Addison Baxter overtook the Bulldogs on the anchor leg to win in 4:10.57 and claim 10 points. New Haven settled for second place in 4:11.37 and earned eight points.
“I was thinking, I’ve got to catch her. Races are so much easier when you have somebody to chase,” Baxter said. “I knew on the backstretch that I was getting closer, but it’s all about strategy. I didn’t know if her strategy was to kick at the end, like mine is. I just knew by the time she started this last stretch, that I could catch her.”
The Vikings' girls opened the meet with a win in the 4x800 in 9:38.63, and their other win on the track came in the 400, where junior Gracie Fields won in 59.88 and was the only runner to finish in under a minute. Senior Janna Teusch won the pole vault with a clearance of 10 feet.
The Norwell boys had two multievent winners: Junior Trevon Stoppenhagen won the 100-meter dash in 10.99 and then took the 200 title in 22.94, while senior Jake Parker won the 110 hurdles in 14.88 – shattering his own meet record from 2022 – and then won the 300 hurdles in 39.95. Senior Winston Frauhiger won the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 6 inches (8 inches higher than any other competitor), and the Knights also won the boys 4x100 relay in 43.62 seconds.
“In my head, I knew I wanted to go out fast, and I just held onto it for as long as I could,” Parker said of his win in the 300 hurdles. “I couldn’t really see at the end, but I finished.”
The New Haven girls dominated the sprint events. Junior Ashyla Marshall won the 100 dash in 12.65 and her teammate J’NQE Jackson was right behind in 12.77.
Marshall went on to win the 200 in 25.90, and Jackson won the 100 hurdles 15.30 and the 300 hurdles in a meet-record 45.69.
New Haven junior Makenna Dommer claimed both girls throwing events, winning the shot put with a mark of 33-71/4 and the discus with a throw of 118-8.
Leo’s Luke Shappell took home three first-place medals: The senior set a meet record by winning the 1,600 in 4:22.48 and the 3,200 in 9:46.80, then finished his day with the 4x400, which the Lions won in 3:30.24.
“I’ve trained all week, all year for this. These guys have been great, I love the competition, it’s amazing,” Shappell said.
The Leo boys picked up another win in the 800, where Jaydon Steidinger narrowly beat New Haven’s Andrew Arnos in 1:58.83, 0.09 second ahead of the Bulldog. Both runners finished under the previous meet record.
The DeKalb boys opened the event by setting a record of 8:07.84 in the 4x800, and their schoolmate Lydia Bennett led a Barons sweep in the girls 1,600, winning in 5:19.45 while Abby DeTray was second in 5:26.87. DeKalb also went 1-2 in the girls high jump, as Scout Warner and Jenna Schoenherr both cleared 5-1.
Bennett placed second in the 3,200, which was won by East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey in 11:27.72. East Noble’s other girls win came in the long jump, where Lillian Crow placed first at 16-43/4 and Julianna Crow was second.
Columbia City’s Felice Mullinax won the 800 in 2:23.05, and the Eagles won the girls 4x100 in 52.13.
Huntington North’s Brayden Voght won the boys 400 in 50.70, Braeden Christiansen won the long jump with a leap of 21-11 1/4 and their Vikings teammate Cole McCarver won the shot put at 45-3 1/2.
Columbia City junior Ian Stahl won the pole vault with a clearance of 12-6, beating Leo freshman Taran Davis based on number of attempts.
New Haven thrower John Bussard won the boys discus by more than 17 feet with a mark of 149-11.