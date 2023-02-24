OSSIAN – Luke McBride became Norwell’s all-time leading scorer during the third quarter of Friday night’s game against Homestead, but with the game tied and time running out in the fourth quarter the Knights needed McBride to step up once more.
The Bethel commit drove into the lane, drew a foul from Homestead’s Kyron Kaopuiki and went to the free throw line with 0.8 second left on the clock.
McBride sank both attempts to give Norwell (20-3, 7-0 NE8) a 48-46 lead, and the Spartans’ attempt at a game-tying shot was off-target and a fraction of a second late.
Norwell’s senior night victory was the first over Homestead (17-7, 7-2 SAC) since 2010, and it sews up a 39-6 record for Norwell’s class of 2023 on their home court.
“It was a great performance on senior night against a great basketball team. Our team really competed, they really played hard, they left it all out on the floor tonight,” Norwell coach Mike McBride said. “We were fortunate enough to make one more play than them at the end there tonight.”
Homestead needed a big second-half rally to force that late-game sequence: Luke McBride went 3 of 4 from 3-point territory in the first quarter, and the Knights closed out the quarter by hitting four straight 3s to take a 19-6 lead. That lead grew to 29-11 in the second half.
“We got off to a really good start defensively, No. 1, and we held them down to start the game, and then offensively we took good shots and were able to knock those in,” coach McBride said. “That good start was key, because we knew we needed to get the lead against them going into the fourth quarter, because they’re really good when they get a lead at spreading the floor out. We needed to have the lead so we could spread the floor out, get to the rim, get to the foul line, and that’s what we were able to do.”
Homestead outscored Norwell 16-8 in the third quarter and 16-11 in the fourth, but the Knights were able to do just enough to stay in front, including hitting 9 of 12 free throws while the Spartans were 3 of 7. Homestead junior Alex Graber capped a 6-0 Homestead run that tied the game at 46 in the final moments, but that left just enough time for Luke McBride to shine once more.
“We put it in Luke’s hands, and we had some screen action going on down there. Luke made a really good play – he went like he was going to step back and take the shot, and they kind of lifted up, so he hesitated. And off the hesitation he was able to punch through a seam, and as he went up he got hit on the wrist,” Mike McBride said. “A lot of times kids will settle for a step-back 3 in that situation. It’s a lot better if you can put some pressure on the defense.”
Luke McBride came in needing 14 points to become the program’s leading scorer, and he topped that mark with a third-quarter jumper that gave him 15 for the night.
“It means a lot to be at the top of the Norwell scoring list, especially with the great players that we’ve had here at this program,” Luke McBride said. “I just tried to work on my game as much as I could, and I was really determined to be the best player I could be.”
McBride finished with 24 points and eight rebounds.
Will Jamison scored 23 points for the Spartans and John Parent scored 10. Kyron Kaopuiki, who came in averaging 15.2, was held to 3.
”The No. 1 job that Lleyton (Bailey) had tonight was to take Kaopuiki out of the game tonight, and Lleyton Bailey did that,” Mike McBride said. “Lleyton’s defense was a huge part of our win tonight, and I give him a ton of credit for that.”