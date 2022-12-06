The shots were falling like rain for Norwell in the first quarter of a 73-47 win at Bishop Dwenger on Tuesday night.
Big man Brody Bolyn made the first bucket of the night – and would score twice more in the first quarter – but Lleyton Bailey’s 3-pointer that gave Norwell (3-1) a 5-2 lead proved to be the start of a trend.
Class 3A No. 8 Norwell and Bishop Dwenger, playing its first game of the season, traded baskets for much of the first quarter, but the Knights were hitting 3s while the Saints did not make their first from behind the arc until late in the second quarter, allowing Norwell to add to its lead on possession after possession.
That back-and-fourth ended when Norwell’s Cohen Bailey, Jake Parker and Adam McBride hit three straight 3-pointers as the Knights closed out the first quarter with a 28-13 lead. Four players combined to hit seven 3-pointers in the quarter.
“In the first half, I thought we were really, really good offensively. We moved the ball really well, which led to good shots, and then we made the shots,” Norwell coach Mike McBride said. “I thought early in the game, for the first four minutes or so, we were not very good on our defensive rebounding. And that was a little bit of a concern because we were missing a couple varsity guys tonight, and so we needed to be very good on our defensive rebounding, but we cleaned that up. And then we were able to create some transition opportunities as well.”
The situation didn’t get much better for Bishop Dwenger in the second quarter as Norwell outscored the Saints 22-10, including a 10-0 run kicked off by a Cohen Bailey 3.
Bishop Dwenger’s Ethan Roy hit a 3-pointer – the first for the Saints – before halftime to cut Norwell’s lead to 50-23.
Norwell senior Luke McBride had been held to just one point in the first quarter, but he finally got rolling late in the second quarter. He finished with a game-high 21 points, nine of which came at the free throw line.
The Saints trailed 61-31 at the end of the third, but opened the final period on a 7-0 run to help them avoid the running clock, which is triggered when a team falls behind by 35 points or more in the second half.
Norwell’s Parker finished with 15 points, including four 3-pointers and one old-fashioned 3-point play, and Cohen Bailey and Bolyn each scored 10.
Roy led the Saints with 13 points, Caleb Lehrman scored 10 and Preston Ross had nine.
Norwell, which fell 59-58 to Carroll in its season opener after leading most of the game, has won three straight games by at least 26 points.
“We haven’t had all our players yet, we’ve had one or two guys out every one of our four games so far this year. So this first thing is, we want to get everybody back. We’re not even full strength right now,” McBride said. “Our football guys are starting to progress, their conditioning level is higher now, their feel for the basketball game is starting to come back. I think we are in a good spot right now. I think we’ve got a lot of room to grow yet.”
The Knights next face Franklin Central (0-3) – a winless but potentially dangerous Class 4A team – at the Forum Tipoff Classic at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday. Bishop Dwenger’s nonconference warmups are already over, as the Saints travel to Homestead for an SAC girls and boys doubleheader on Friday night.