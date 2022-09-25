KENDALLVILLE – In the aftermath of Norwell’s 45-0 win at East Noble – the third straight victory over one of the NE8’s perennial contenders – it’s easy to forget that, just a few years ago, Norwell was struggling to secure any win at all.
The Knights are now 6-0 in 2022, following a 10-win season in 2020 and an 11-2 record in 2021. But Norwell went winless in Josh Gerber’s first season as head coach in 2016, and the Knights combined to go 5-16 over the next two years before improving to 5-6 in 2019.
There are plenty of markers of just how well Norwell is playing at the moment: The Knights are ranked fifth in Class 3A in the IFCA coaches poll and fourth in the AP poll, their defense leads the state in scoring average by two full points at 2.33 points allowed a game, and they are fifth in the state in average margin of victory.
But Friday’s shutout of East Noble marked a milestone: For the first time since Gerber became a head coach, he now holds a winning record at 37-36.
“It’s a lot of hard work by a lot of people. I feel like I get too much of the credit,” Gerber said after Friday’s win. “It’s those guys in white jerseys and white pants. It’s the guys who coach with me. It’s the parents who make sure their kids get to where they need to be. It’s the school administration supporting us and making sure we have what we need to be successful.
“I feel like I get too much of the credit, and it really belongs to other people who are doing all of the work. I get to reap the benefit of it.”
Flying Jets turn to ground attack
Adams Central quarterback Ryan Black threw the ball just four times in the Flying Jets’ 49-20 road win over rival South Adams on Friday. He didn’t have to do much through the air; the Flying Jets paradoxically dominated on the ground, running for 450 yards on 8.3 yards per carry and scoring six rushing touchdowns. Running backs Ryan Tester and Keegan Bluhm picked up 171 and 124 yards, and Black added seven carries for 70 yards.
Black gave credit for the effectiveness of the ground attack to the offensive line.
“Our offensive line is really special,” the quarterback said. “We have big (Zac) Wurm, Lain (Lengerich), on that right side, we got (Brayden) Moon and (Tristan) Lots on the other and we got a big centerpiece in the middle (Keagen) Combs; he got hurt so we had Quincy Beer step in. I’m really happy with our line play this week and hopefully it continues the rest of the season.”
Adams Central’s longest run of the night was also its most important. In the first quarter, that line opened an enormous hole for Tester and he took advantage with a 64-yard touchdown scamper up the right sideline that put the visitors ahead 14-7. The lightning-strike touchdown came barely a minute after South Adams had knotted the score on a 70-yard scoring pass. Adams Central (6-0) led the rest of the night.
“Coming through the hole, I just saw an opening and tried to hit it as hard as I could,” Tester said. “There was only green in front of me.”
Adams Central’s ability to hand off to either of their two backs or keep the ball in Black’s hands out of tightly bunched formations made life difficult for the South Adams linebackers, who struggled to set the edge.
“You never know what’s coming,” Tester said. “It can go any side. Touchdowns.”