MONROEVILLE – Norwell shut out Heritage 44-0 in the Class 3A sectional opener Friday night at Heritage, surpassing even the 42-point win over the Patriots in Week 2 of the regular season.
But Knights coach Josh Gerber admitted it wasn’t as clean a victory for 9-1 Norwell as the scoreboard would suggest.
The Knights’ lead was just 14-0 at halftime, and they converted on just two of nine third downs and punted six times. They also committed eight penalties for a loss of 88 yards – so there’s plenty of room for improvement before next week’s second-round game against Concordia.
“There were a lot of self-inflicted things that we have to clean up if we’re going to continue to advance and play deeper in the tournament,” Gerber said. “Just some really foolish penalties, some dumb stuff that we have to get better at. Defensively, I thought we were great. Special teams were great.”
That dominant defensive performance was apparent from the get-go as the Knights forced Heritage to turn the ball over on downs to end the game’s first possession.
The game remained scoreless until the final 30 seconds of the first quarter, when Norwell quarterback Lleyton Bailey followed up a big gain by Jon Colbert with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Cade Shelton, who made the catch around the 10-yard line.
A diving Heritage defender grabbed his heel right as he made the catch, but Shelton kept his balance and made it to the end zone to put Norwell up 7-0.
“They were playing me man, and so the coaches knew there would be a seam if I got a good release, and Lleyton made a good throw and I caught it,” Shelton said.
Heritage’s Carson Loe picked up an interception off a deflection at 8:52 in the second quarter, but the Patriots (6-4) were not able to capitalize. They were also plagued by penalties and were flagged 14 times for 111 yards; in the second quarter, after one of their best pickups of the game, an unsportsmanlike penalty wiped out much of the gain. That setback allowed the Norwell defense to regain its footing and get the stop.
When the Knights faced third-and-4 with just over a minute to go before halftime, Luke Graft picked up the first down and kept going to score a 36-yard touchdown that put Norwell up 14-0.
The Knights stretched their lead to 21-0 at 10:29 in the third quarter when Drew Ringger scooped up a Heritage fumble and took it 45 yards to the house.
Cade Shelton, who had a near-interception in the first half, laid out and picked off Heritage quarterback Kobe Meyer at the Norwell 10-yard line at 7:33 in the third quarter to further stymie the Patriots offense. Although the Patriots did convert on fourth down on their next drive, Luke Graft would pull down Meyer at the 30 for a turnover on downs.
In the final moments of the third quarter, Norwell recovered a Heritage fumble on a punt, and at 11:54 in the fourth quarter Bailey threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to his brother Cohen to put the Knights up 28-0.
With 10 minutes to play, Norwell forced Heritage to punt from deep within Patriots territory and then blocked the punt, which bounced out of the end of the end zone for a safety.
”I feel like we’ve been an opportunistic team all season,” Gerber said. “Whether it be the defensive score, the blocked punt, the safety, we’ve been able to do a lot of those things.”
The Knights converted on third-and-20 with a pass from Bailey to Trey Bodenheimer, who was tripped up by a diving Heritage player but stayed on his feet for just long enough for the first down. That play led to Timothy Bonjour’s 38-yard touchdown run, which gave Norwell a 37-0 lead and kicked off the running clock with eight minutes to play.
While the clock was running, Bonjour scored a second touchdown after breaking out of traffic at midfield.
In the final minute of the game, Norwell’s Trace Moser picked off the Patriots once again and was tackled near the end zone, and the Knights kneeled to close out the game.