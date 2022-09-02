Norwell had been waiting for a win over NE8 rival Leo for a long time.
The Knights got their first win over the Lions since 2014 on Friday night, and they made it count: A 27-0 shutout to open the conference slate with a win, punctuated by four interceptions by four different Knights.
“The kids had a chip on their shoulder this week in practice, they were ready for it. They wanted to get the win and they were real focused,” said Norwell coach Josh Gerber, who beat the Lions for the first time as the Norwell head coach. “It was nice the way they came out and played from start to finish.”
Norwell’s first possession ended in a punt, but an interception by Drew Ringger gave the Knights the ball back with a short field. Soon after, Knights quarterback Lleyton Bailey punched the ball in from six yards to put Norwell (3-0, 1-0 NE8) up 7-0 at 6:36 in the first quarter.
“When you start like that, it’s hard to stop us,” Ringger said. “As soon as we start, we don’t stop. We’re going to do it next week, too, and the week after. Be ready for us, we’re coming for you.”
And that’s the attitude the Norwell defense carried for the entire game: Bailey, Luke Graft and Kline Neuenschwander had interceptions. Neuenschwander’s grab in the third quarter ensured the Knights would not pay for a lost fumble just a few plays earlier, and Bailey returned his interception to the 19-yard line, setting up Norwell for its fourth and final touchdown, a 3-yard run by Graft that put the Knights up 27-0 with 1:57 left in the third quarter.
The Norwell defense tormented the Lions (1-2, 0-1) in other ways, too. Leo was limited to 111 yards of offense. Leo quarterback Kylar Decker completed 13 of 32 passes for 81 yards, but the running game didn’t fare much better, gaining just 1.2 yards per rush. The Knights combined for nine tackles for a loss, led by Graft with 3.5.
“It has to start with the guys up front getting after the quarterback,” Gerber said. “It’s the guys in the defensive backfield making sure that they’re reading routes and running our coverages they way they should be. It’s guys being hustlers: Good things happen to people who hustle.”
Drew Graft scored Norwell’s second touchdown in the first minute of the second quarter on a 1-yard carry, and Luke Graft added to the lead with a 6-yard touchdown run near the end of the half.
Luke Graft led Norwell with 77 rushing yards and Drew Graft had 51 on five rushes.