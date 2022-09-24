KENDALLVILLE – At a typical East Noble home game, celebratory cannon fire and honking horns from the parking sound after every touchdown.
But the Kendallville faithful were kept quiet Friday night during a 45-0 loss to Norwell.
Norwell (6-0, 4-0 NE8) came into the game as the state’s stingiest scoring defense at 2.8 points allowed per game, and Friday’s shutout (the fourth of the season and 13th since the start of the 2020 season) has dropped that figure to 2.3.
The Wells County Knights have now allowed just one touchdown in four conference games.
With that kind of lockdown defense, Norwell didn’t need much in the way of scoring, but the Knights still scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.
“It was a total team win. Offense was good, defense was awesome, special teams were great,” Norwell coach Josh Gerber said. “We ran into some traffic on Lima and got here right about 6 o’clock, but the guys didn’t let anything out of rhythm or routine bother them.”
It seemed to take a few drives for Norwell to hit its stride, going three-and-out on its first possession to open the game. Norwell ended East Noble’s first drive with a fourth-down stop and took over the ball at its own 48, but settled for a 22-yard field goal by Austin DeLeon with 3:28 to go in the first quarter. Those were the only points scored in the quarter.
A long pass from quarterback Lleyton Bailey to Cade Shelton over the middle brought Norwell to the East Noble 20, and after Luke Graft carried the ball within inches of the end zone Bailey carried it the final few inches to score the first touchdown of the game at 8:59 in the second.
With 5:28 to play before halftime, Bailey connected with Shelton again, this time for a 55-yard touchdown pass. Bailey completed 6 of 9 pass attempts for 133 yards.
“I thought our quarterback sat really well in the pocket, had a really good throw to Cade Shelton, which was kind of a momentum shifter for us,” Norwell senior offensive and defensive lineman Brody Bolyn said. “Everything else just kind of added on from there.”
But the first half theatrics weren’t over yet: Drew Graft broke away from a 62-yard rushing touchdown with 2:14 to go before halftime, putting Norwell ahead 24-0. That big play helped him to a team-high 109 rushing yards on nine carries.
Luke Graft, who gained 79 yards on 18 carries, scored Norwell’s final offensive touchdown, a 23-yard run, at 8:28 in the third quarter.
The running clock was introduced about two minutes later when Norwell blocked an East Noble punt and Trey Bodenheimer returned it for a touchdown, giving Norwell a 38-0 advantage. Almost as soon as East Noble (3-3, 2-2) got the ball back, the Noble County Knights fumbled, and Norwell’s Stuart McCabe recovered the loose ball and returned it for a 23-yard touchdown.
Norwell totaled 345 yards of total offense, nearly double East Noble’s 187. Norwell sacked East Noble quarterback Zander Brazel four times for a loss of 27 yards.
The Wells County Knights ended the game with 11 tackles for a loss, four of them by Ayden Rusu, and forced the Noble County Knights to punt five times in addition to their two fourth-down stops.
“It’s hard to find fault right now,” Gerber said. “We’ll look at film and we’ll find things that we need to do to get better and improve upon, but it was a really good win for the guys tonight.”