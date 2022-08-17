When the Major League Baseball and NFL seasons wind down, a myriad of complicated tiebreakers to determine playoff qualifiers come to light.
But with no tiebreaking procedures in place in the Northeast Corner Conference, the Big Division nearly finished in a five-team tie last season.
Fairfield’s Week 8 surprise victory over Lakeland propelled the Falcons above the fray, giving them a 3-1 mark in divisional play and the title. West Noble and Garrett joined the Lakers with a 2-2 mark against Big Division foes, and conference coaches think a similar situation could play out this fall.
“I think it’s as wide open as it’s ever been,” Angola coach Andy Thomas said. “Everybody has a chance. Fairfield brings a bunch of guys back so I’d call them the favorite, but I think everybody is going to be good. Everybody returns talent, so I think it’s wide open.”
Fresh off a Class 2A regional championship, Eastside will need to replace do-it-all quarterback Laban Davis, who headed to Saint Francis this fall after earning team MVP honors in the IFCA North-South All-Star Game. But the Blazers hold a 16-game win streak against Small Division opponents dating back to a 2018 home loss to Churubusco, and return many pieces that played an integral role in a 13-1 campaign last fall.
Dax Holman rushed for 868 yards and 14 touchdowns, finishing second in both categories for Eastside a year ago, and he and Briar Munsey still get to run behind one of, if not the best, offensive lineman in the NECC in Dane Sebert.
“It’s easy to say they’re probably going to be down because they lost Laban Davis, but those of us closer to them realize he was a piece in that system,” Churubusco coach Paul Sade said. “I think (the Small Division title is) not only theirs to lose, they’re the best school maybe in both divisions based on who they have coming back. If we’re going to have a chance, it certainly has to go through Eastside.”
Churubusco could factor into the Small Division race, coming off a 7-3 campaign that included a seven-point loss to Eastside and a 10-point loss in the sectional opener to Adams Central, who won a Class A semistate championship in 2021 and won 13 games by an average of 45.8 points.
Central Noble won eight games last fall and returns quarterback Tyler Shisler as well as 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman Riley Bremer. Fremont and Prairie Heights haven’t factored into the division title race in recent seasons, but Sade noted both squads are seeing stability in the coaching staff that could pay off sooner than later.
“I think it’s a numbers game (at Fremont), but they have athletes, they have facilities, and every year that we play them they have the potential to beat us,” Sade said.
Aaden Lytle returns for his third year at quarterback for Garrett, which has dealt with myriad injuries to key players dating back several seasons. Coach Chris DePew advised his squad maintained good health throughout the summer, and hopes his Railroaders can reverse the trend of recent past.
“We have to stay healthy,” DePew said. “That’s been our problem the last few years. Not only have we had a few bad injuries, but they’ve been to our primary players. Those leave physical and emotional wounds.”
Like Garrett, Angola will see a trio of players returning for their third year starting on Friday nights in quarterback Tyler Call, defensive back Ethan Miller and running back Andre Tagliaferri.
West Noble junior Drew Yates will take snaps from center once again this fall, and will hand the ball to a pair of experienced running backs in senior Zach Beers (382 rushing yards) and sophomore Estil Pruitt (381 yards).