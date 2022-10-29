With some Snider football alumni who had seen their careers ended by Bishop Dwenger last season in attendance, the Panthers got a measure of revenge against the Saints on Friday, rolling to a 41-6 sectional semifinal victory at Dwenger behind two touchdowns apiece for running backs Langston Leavell and Uriah Buchanan.
The victory came a year after Dwenger ended Snider’s season with a 42-20 triumph in the sectional championship.
“It feels good, man,” said Snider linebacker Maxwell Malone, who had a sack, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the victory. “We’ve been working for this for three to four years, ever since freshman year we’ve been working toward a goal, and it feels good to get out here and win, especially for the ones who didn’t before us.
“We’re playing not just for us but for the guys before us.”
The Class 5A No. 1 Panthers (9-1) won their eighth straight and drew within one win of their first sectional title since 2018. They’ll face No. 7 North Side (8-2) for the championship next Friday after the Legends beat Anderson 49-9. Snider won the SAC rivals’ regular-season matchup 20-18 in Week 1.
“We’re just excited to keep playing again,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “We enjoy being around each other, this is a great group of kids. … Whoever we play, our job is to keep practicing and playing well so we can play another week.
“That’s the goal. Survive and advance.”
Snider wasted no time getting its offense on track as Leavell broke a 36-yard run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Less than three minutes later, Buchanan got low and burrowed his way in for a 3-yard touchdown, capping a nine-play, 77-yard scoring drive.
In the second quarter, the Panthers took advantage of a short Saints (6-4) punt, taking the ball at midfield and punching it in behind consecutive runs of 12 and 14 yards for Leavell, the latter for a score and a 14-0 lead.
Leavell ran 12 times for 159 yards.
“We were clicking,” Leavell said. “It all starts with (offensive) line up front. They were there for me from rep one of the game and they finished the game with me.”
The Panthers went into halftime up 21-0 after Buchanan spun to daylight on the outside for an 8-yard touchdown with 28 seconds before the break on a play that at first looked to be stuffed up the middle.
Late in the third quarter, with his team in front 34-6, Leavell put the game far out of reach, bursting through the left side and then rag-dolling two tacklers out of his way in the secondary on the way to a 38-yard touchdown.
“It was just, I gotta get the ball and do what I can when I have the ball in my hands,” Leavell said of his second score. “If not, there wasn’t really much going on in my head.”
The Snider defense assisted with the scoring in the second half when sophomore defensive back Brandon Logan undercut Dwenger quarterback Sam Campbell’s throw to the outside and returned the interception 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0 with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
The Panthers surrendered just six points across two games against Dwenger this season and have given up just 20 points in five games since Sept. 23.
“We’re willing to work, we’re disciplined, we’re coachable,” Malone said of the Snider defense. “Whenever we make a mistake, we go to the sideline, we fix it, we game plan well. We’re just a solid defense and we play for each other. That’s why we’re so good.”