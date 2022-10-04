Before Lola Pepper and the Warsaw Tigers could take to the field at Spuller Stadium for their first-round sectional match against Northrop on Tuesday evening, they had to watch as Huntington North and Columbia City battled through overtime before the Eagles prevailed on penalty kicks.
“I was actually nervous for them on the field, because I didn’t want the same thing to happen to us,” Pepper said. “It’s really nerve-wracking when you have to take PKs.”
So the Warsaw freshman made sure she and her teammates didn’t have to go through the same trial, scoring three goals as the Tigers beat Northrop 4-2.
At 34:33 in the first half, Pepper evaded several Northrop defenders before sinking a left-footed shot to give the Tigers (12-4-2) an early lead.
“It was really good because my sister (Kaiden Pepper), she passed it to me, and it means a lot when she helps me with that stuff,” Pepper said.
But Northrop (10-5-1) pulled even just a few minutes later at 27:32 on a goal by Lydia Herald, and the two teams went into halftime tied at 1.
Then the floodgates opened: Pepper put the Tigers up for good at 33:50 and then struck again just 14 seconds later. The hat trick gives her 19 goals this season.
“Lola is going to be a very good player – she is a very good player. She continues to get better, and as she gets older, as she sees the field, the sky is the limit for that kid,” Warsaw coach Jon Hoover said. “She’s done some incredible things this year. She’s getting better each game, she’s understanding how to play as a group offense now, and that makes her and the team so much more dangerous.”
The Tigers got even more breathing room with 10 minutes to go when Abbi Kohler scored on a penalty kick to go up 4-1.
“Abbi and Sophia Johnston both had some huge tackles in the middle of the field. The key to stopping (Northrop) is not letting them run because they’re so fast, they’re so fast up top,” Hoover said. “I thought those two did a really good job stepping in front of balls that they were trying to clear to the forwards, and just timing their tackles well so that they couldn’t couldn’t put the ball behind the back line.”
Mi Sar Yar Chan scored for Northrop with 9:43 to play to make the score 4-2, but Northrop’s comeback attempt was halted there.
Northrop goalkeeper Valeria Cruz made 12 saves, and Warsaw’s Claire German had seven stops.
“Claire made some really good saves, especially from distance,” Hoover said. “And Northrop has a couple kids – two kids – that can hit it from 40 yards. So we knew that coming in, and Claire made some great adjustments in the air, and made some great saves to keep us in the game.”
The Tigers will now play Columbia City in the Class 3A sectional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and Homestead vs. Wayne will follow at 7:30 p.m.