5 players to watch

Owen Wanner, South Adams, QB: A junior, Wanner has already shown he’s one of the best all-around athletes in the ACAC; he had 1,668 yards passing with 20 TDs and 5 interceptions last year.

Rylan Whitacre, Heritage, LB: The senior can be seemingly everywhere on defense; he's coming off season in which he had 103 tackles, 65 of them solo, along with three sacks.

Keegan Bluhm, Adams Central, LB/FB: The junior may draw comparisons to the graduated Blake Heyerly, who led the Flying Jets in rushing yards and tackles last season, and Bluhm is already an established defensive star with 105 tackles (60 solo) last year.

Maverick Summersett, South Adams, RB/LB: A senior, he is coming off a season in which he rushed 118 times for 558 yards and 11 TDs, and he racked up 67 solo tackles with an interception.

Zac Wurm, Adams Central, DL/OL: The 255-pound junior is excellent at penetrating through opposing offensive lines; he had seven sacks last season. Offensively, he’s versatile, which is important in an offense that isn’t afraid to turn its quarterback loose on the run.