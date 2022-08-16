Ryan Black’s athletic abilities are obvious. He’s a potent, reliable quarterback for Adams Central’s football team, as adept at making things happen with his legs as well as his arm.
His command of the offense is apparent, too, and head coach Michael Mosser raves about his trust in Black, a third-year starter, who he considers “another coach on the field” as the Flying Jets begin their quest to get back to the Class A state championship game.
Seemingly the only real question about Black is whether he can become the unquestioned leader the Flying Jets need him to be, the kind of player who’s going to help get teammates through the emotional ups-and-downs of the ACAC season, know when to be loud and when to be quiet, and make sure Adams Central is at its best when it needs to be.
“I’ve been really pleased with him,” Mosser said last week. “He’s done a really good job of doing something that he’s not used to, and that’s being a leader. He’s tried to be that leader (in past seasons), but there have always been guys ahead of him who have kind of kept him in check. But I really feel he’s done a good job.”
Adams Central, which lost to Indianapolis Lutheran 34-28 in the title game, was 13-2 with its only other loss coming in Week 2 to Eastside, which went 13-1 and reached the Class 2A semistate game. The Flying Jets had a bevy of senior leaders – such as Blake Heyerly, Alex Currie, Nick Neuenschwander and Corbin Hirschy – but this is now Black’s team as only five starters return on offense and six on defense.
Black has grown into the role, it seems.
“He has always been one who likes to talk and, sometimes, he likes to talk too much,” Mosser said. “And kids, sometimes they pick up on that, especially the older kids, and they’re thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, sometimes you need to just not.’ You know? Cause he’s just a talker. But I think he’s done a good job and it’s just the way he is.”
Black tried in the past to cede the leadership to the older players, but now he knows the Flying Jets are counting on his experience – and how he conveys that knowledge – to direct the younger players.
“Being a senior, being the only one returning in the backfield (or) in the receiver corps, you’ve got be influential and talking guys up, and just know how to speak to them and critique them without them getting mad or upset with you. It’s just knowing how to be a leader and being vocal to younger underclassmen,” he said.
“I think the guys just listen to you more because you’ve had the most experience, and you pretty much know what you’re talking about. I think it’s just the understanding of, ‘You’ve been here before. You’ve been here a long time, and you know what you’re talking about, so I should listen to you.’ ”
Last season, Black completed 42 of 78 passes for 883 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 88 times for 634 yards and 17 TDs. But in the backfield, he had the assistance of Heyerly (1,478 rushing yards, 27 TDs) and Currie (974 yards, 14 TDs, and three receiving TDs), along with tight end Braysen Yergler (355 receiving yards, six TDs).
Black has returning offensive starters in tight end Trevor Currie and linemen Zac Wurm, Brayden Moon and Cody Lautzenheiser, but the Flying Jets are going to need people such as fullback Keegan Bluhm and wingback Ryan Tester to step up and fill the considerable voids.
“I feel pretty confident about this team,” Black said. “It’s just getting the little things down so that we can prepare for games. We have the overall stuff down, it’s the nitpicky things you have to deal with, like everyone knowing what to block and where to block, things like that.”
Since their 2000 state championship, when they defeated Attica 29-21, the Flying Jets went into last season having gone to five semistate games without making it back to the title game. The experience of last year has Adams Central eager to get back to Lucas Oil Stadium.
Black said the camaraderie the Flying Jets experienced in the postseason, when they were a well-oiled machine, is something they desperately want to re-create with this season’s roster.
“We had so much fun in the postseason,” Black said. “Just being with the guys for six more weeks, it’s a lot of fun. You don’t have to condition, you’re just eating on Wednesdays for sectionals and regionals, and all those dinners, and being with the guys for six more weeks, it’s that much more fun. You don’t have to worry about running because you pretty much have all the stuff down that you need to, and you don’t really need to add new plays, you know everything. So it’s a lot more fun.”
With so many players stepping into different roles, though, it may take some time for the Flying Jets to jell like that.
“We definitely have some talent,” Mosser said. “We have some guys who love playing football. It’s just going to be interesting to see what’s going to make this team go, and I’m not sure what that is yet.”
Black’s athleticism – and leadership qualities – could be the thing that does it.