South Side senior Grace Gillie has always wanted to be up high.
“When I was younger, I would climb everywhere around the house, jump off of anything,” Gillie said. “I always wanted to fly when I was younger, it was one of my biggest dreams.”
Like many other parents with children who treat the house like a jungle gym, Gillie’s parents signed her up for gymnastics.
But after six years of training and competing at a high level, Gillie broke off the bone at the end of her elbow and needed surgery. Her doctor said it was time to give up gymnastics, which left her in search of a new way to fly.
“I tried running, I really liked that. I did swim, dive, but then I found pole vault, and it’s probably my favorite sport,” Gillie said during practice last week. “I kind of find the same joy in pole vault, that feeling of flying through the air. I’ve never really felt scared of it, I’ve always enjoyed it.”
South Side coach Taylor Buzzard says that athletes who have previously participated in gymnastics, wrestling or diving often make for good pole vaulters.
“That gives me a clue, mentally, they’re not too fearful of much,” Buzzard said. “Those sports require some courage, to be able to do things in the air with your body, or to be on a mat wrestling with a guy upside-down. So if I can find those kids, I can imagine that they’ll take to pole vault quite easily.”
And no girl at South Side has ever taken to it better than Gillie, who also ran cross country and competed on the Archer gymnastics team, albeit at a lower intensity than during her club days.
Gillie is a three-time SAC champion in the pole vault (her freshman season was wiped out due to COVID) and the school record-holder in the event with a personal-best clearance of 11 feet.
When she won the event at the Carroll Girls Regional on May 23 with a clearance of 10 feet, 6 inches, she became the first girls pole vaulting regional champion in South Side history, as well as the school’s first state qualifier in the girls pole vault and the first Fort Wayne Community Schools student to advance to the state finals in the event since 2016.
“I like to say that it’s simple but not easy, because it’s just one motion, but it’s definitely very difficult,” Gillie said. “Your first practice is a lot of falling in the box, which is where you put the pole. Dropping the pole. A lot of falling in general.”
Gillie didn’t immediately rise to the top when she started competing as a sophomore, but was encouraged by her consistent improvement.
“At the time, there were a few other juniors and seniors, and I noticed myself getting up to their level,” Gillie said. “It was like, hey, this is something I might be able to take a little more seriously.”
When the pole vault competition begins at the state finals at Indiana’s Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington at 3 p.m. Saturday, Gillie will be joined by Warsaw sophomore Elliana Transparenti (who placed third at the Goshen Regional at 10-9), Churubusco junior Rosey Stephens and Carroll junior Addison Windsor, who both cleared 10-3 at the Carroll Regional.
None of them seem likely to beat Cathedral senior Kailee Swart, who is the top returning performer from last year’s state finals and has the best clearance in the state this season at 13-6 3/4 inches, which is half an inch better than the state championship record and more than a foot better than anyone else in the state. But Buzzard said Gillie has already enjoyed two breakthroughs this season, and he’s hoping another personal record is in the cards in her final high school meet. If she does that, a top-eight finish is possible.
“Her two really great nights have been at home, where all of her jumps were firing at home, and she’s hit 11 feet at both home meets, the new school record,” Buzzard said. “We’re kind of hoping state’s going to reflect the cycle she’s had this season, and we’re going to have more big jumps.”
Gillie is also the salutatorian for South Side’s Class of 2023, and this fall she will be attending Notre Dame, where she plans to study neuroscience and behavior with the goal of becoming a sports psychologist.
“I have a friend who went to Notre Dame, and she walked on as a pole vaulter. I think it’s a little out of my reach for right now,” Gillie said. “But I am more than happy to be on the club track team, because I love the sport so much. I don’t care what level I’m doing it at.”