When people at Adams Central talk about Ethan Poling, they use words like throwback. He harkens to a time when the most effective basketball offense amounted to lobbing the ball into the paint, letting the big guy overpower an opposing defender and inch his way to the basket, then convert a short-range bucket.
This isn’t to say Poling can’t deliver offense from afar – the Flying Jets expect him to be their highest-percentage 3-point shooter this season – but what he does down low is a sight to behold, especially for a high-school team in 2022.
The tried-and-true methods work in Monroe and the Flying Jets hope to improve on the results of last season, when they were runners-up in the ACAC (to Jay County) and sectionals (to Blackhawk Christian).
“I’m old school,” said Poling, an 18-year-old senior. “I just go down to the post and fight for every point and rebound I can get, and I also like to think I’m a decent shooter, too, who can hit some 3s. That should contribute to the team a lot, too, if I can make a difference inside and out.”
It, of course, helps that Poling intimidates some opponents before the ball is even tipped. They look across the court and see his frame – 6-foot-5, 270 pounds – and know they’re in for a workout.
“Ethan does a good job creating space,” Adams Central coach Aaron McClure said. “He’s not exceptionally athletic; he’s not going to be going up and tearing the rim off. … Poling just creates space and when he gets the ball down low, he uses his body really well. And he’s got good body control; he’s not clumsy.”
McClure is entering his 22nd season with the Flying Jets, who are among the favorites to win the ACAC, and Poling is the first four-year starter in McClure’s tenure.
“When I look back on it, it’ll be something I’m very grateful I got to do,” Poling said. “Not many people get to do that, so I thank coach for looking at me as a freshman and thinking I could do stuff that now I’ve shown him I can do. I’m really grateful for that.”
Poling enters the season with 946 points and, if he stays healthy, should become Adams Central’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing 2019-graduate Kevin Brown’s mark of 1,197.
Poling, who averaged 16 points and six rebounds last season, has plenty of help, though. There’s 6-6 junior forward Isaac Schultz, who averaged five points, six rebounds and two blocks, and whose inside presence has to be accounted for so much that it opens up opportunities for Poling to bounce outside. There’s 5-11 junior guard Ryan Tester, who averaged five points and two steals, and 5-10 junior guard Micah McClure, who averaged four points and four assists.
“Micah, who’s my son, he’s just what I would consider a pure point guard,” said Aaron McClure, whose team was 16-8 last season, 5-1 in the ACAC. “He’s a real floor leader and just does not make many mistakes and he’ll never make a dumb mistake.”
The Flying Jets also will count on 6-2 freshman wing Braylend Reber, who will start; 5-11 sophomore guard Trace Maller; 5-11 do-everything senior Keaton Springer; 6-2 senior guard Hudson Conkling; and 5-10 junior forward Max Hamilton.
With so much experience, Aaron McClure doesn’t have to spend as much time teaching as polishing things up.
The Flying Jets are going to have to jell to succeed in a conference with Heritage, Woodlan and Jay County, which won the regular-season and ACAC Tournament titles last season.
“Especially defensively, we play a 2-3 zone, kind of exclusively, and we’re one of the few teams that does that. A lot of that defense is based on your rotations,” said Aaron McClure, whose team opens 7:30 p.m. today at Churubusco. “Once we get out and start playing, we can be critical about the little things and not worry about the big things because they have those down pretty good. I think it’s the same thing offensively, as far as our primary offense – I think they’re going to be pretty good.”
Poling, who’s leaning toward not playing basketball in college, wants to make his senior season a special one. Advancing past sectionals for the first time in his storied career would be a great way.
“I’m just trying to lead as big as I can,” he said. “I’m the one senior who will start, and then we have a couple who will come off the bench, so I need to be vocal and be a big leader to take us far and give good communication to the younger people.”