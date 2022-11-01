When then-Snider girls basketball coach Akilah Sims addressed the media outside a Marion High locker room minutes after Snider’s 2021-22 season ended against eventual champion Noblesville in the regional finals, she said there were plenty of reasons for optimism about the program.
The Panthers had won 20 games after going 5-18 just two years earlier; Snider landed three players on IBCA all-state teams after the season; Sims had a track record of success in her second year as a high school coach and four of their top five scorers were sophomores.
As the 2022-23 season kicks off, the picture is a little different. Sims returned to the college ranks, accepting an assistant coaching position at Western Michigan. In addition to losing leading scorer Jyah LoVett to graduation, First Team All-SAC honoree Destini Craig transferred to Northrop.
But junior Jordyn Poole has not downgraded her expectations – and hopes to go even further in the state tournament this year.
“We’re already gelling, we’re developing our younger players. And I feel like if they can develop, we can be pretty good,” said Poole, who averaged 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals as a sophomore. “The younger players, they’re very coachable, they look up to us as leaders, and we lead them because we know our roles as returning starters.”
Poole, who was named to the IBCA Underclass Supreme 15 as a sophomore, is entering her third season as a point guard for the Panthers, who open against Lake Central and Portage at the Lake Central Classic on Saturday.
“I’ve matured on the court. My leadership has grown. I can always get better at that. My freshman year, at point guard, I was not good, and I feel like I’m way better at that now,” Poole said. “My decision-making, that has gotten a little better.”
Snider’s new head coach, Reggie Tharp, disagreed with Poole’s criticism of her skills as a younger player.
“She was a good point guard her freshman year, but I think she’s grown in her maturity,” Tharp said. “One of the things we always wanted to work with her on is being more vocal, and this year she’s stepped into that role and she’s helping some of the younger players out with guidance, plays, and having good effort in practice, showing them that’s what we need to do to get better.”
Tharp was a Snider assistant last season and first coached Poole and fellow junior Johnea Donahue when both were in middle school, which has helped make the coaching transition go as smoothly as possible.
“I started out coaching those two when they were in the fifth or sixth grade, they played travel ball together for three or four years, and we built the relationship, trust and understanding back then,” Tharp said. “Last year as an assistant, I kind of learned the ropes and responsibilities and what to do, and I also learned the players.”
Those players were a force last season: They won 19 of their final 21 games and scored at least 60 points in all 20 of their wins. They also held opponents to 44.2 points per game.
“I think it’s just their competitiveness,” Tharp said. “They always have the urge to get better and compete, and they consistently work on their game. In the off-season they’re training, they’re playing travel basketball, and they want to get better. And I think you have to have that mentality to be a good basketball player.”
Donahue, who averaged eight points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 steals as a sophomore, said Tharp has long been a coach who gets the best results with positive encouragement.
“Confidence is really a big thing,” Donahue said. “I didn’t have that much confidence coming into my second year – not sure why. But the coaches built on that. He gives a lot of confidence, so I have a lot of confidence to back up and I really like it.”
Tharp said players with a motor like Donahue’s are easy to coach and trust on the court.
“I think Nae Nae is so energetic. Like, she’s going to be the heart and soul of our team,” Tharp said. “She’s more vocal, and everybody listens when she talks. She works hard, day in and day out, every practice she comes to compete. She one of those coach’s players. She does what you ask, she’s always in the right spot. She’s really going to play hard at all times.”
SAC Projected Order of Finish
1. Northrop - The Bruins went 15-8 last year with twin threats Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson and added key transfers in Destini Craig and Lexi Castator, plus the younger Jackson, Swynn.
2. Snider - The Panthers had to replace their top two scorers and coach, but Poole is one of the best returning players in the state.
3. Homestead - The Spartans say goodbye to Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson, and say hello to an impressive freshman class.
4. Carroll - Taylor Fordyce and Kayla Gibbs will lead the way, but more players will have to step up to give the Chargers the depth they need.
5. Bishop Luers - Leading scorer Anna Parent has graduated, but the next three are back with a year more experience, and the Knights have added transfers Annika Davis and Kyndal Tyree.
6. Wayne - The Generals have been improving year over year, and they have said finishing with a winning record is "non-negotiable."
7. Concordia - The Cadets struggled in their first season under Nicole Bolinger, but if Annaka Nelson is healthier this year it will be a big boost.
8. Bishop Dwenger - Both SAC all-conference honorees from 2021-22, Lexi Linder and Mackenzie Sokol, have graduated.
9. South Side - The Archers went 5-17 last year with a short bench – and that was with the services of all-state player Olivia Smith.
10. North Side - The Legends went 0-9 in conference last year and lost their top two scorers.