When Blackhawk Christian plays Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state boys basketball final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse today, it will be the first time these small-school powerhouses have met.
But as Braves coach Matt Roth said during the state finals coaches meeting Monday in Indianapolis, these teams feel like they’ve been on a collision course for some time now.
Both teams are in their third state final in a decade – the No. 1 Miners (29-1) fell in the Class 2A championship game in 2013 and again in 2019, when they gave up a lead against Andrean. The No. 3 Braves (26-3) claimed the Class A state title with a win over Barr-Reeve in 2019 and then became the Class 2A state champs in 2021 with a 55-40 win over Parke Heritage.
The two teams have been among the state’s most consistently excellent – Linton-Stockton has won at least 20 games every season since 2012-13, and Blackhawk last fell short of that mark in 2016-17, when the Braves went 17-10.
The Miners haven’t lost since Dec. 10 (their lone loss this season was to Kentucky’s Cooper High School, 73-61), and that 25-game win streak has continued even through off-court turbulence. Head coach Joey Hart was arrested the Monday after the regional championship on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Hart missed six games after being charged with public intoxication in a previous incident Dec. 31. Noah Hawkins, a longtime JV coach for the Miners, is now in his second stint as Linton-Stockton’s acting coach this season.
“The boys have adjusted well. They’re a very mature group of boys, not physically, but mentally,” Hawkins said Monday. “Our boys are focused, maybe hyper-focused right now, and I think they’ve handled the transition very well. And to be honest, I didn’t get hired six weeks ago or six months ago or six years ago, I’ve been doing it for 13 years in the same program, and the message hasn’t changed.”
Of the eight teams playing for a state title at Gainbridge Fieldhouse today, only Linton-Stockton ranks among the top-50 teams in the state in both offensive average (they’re eighth at 69.13 points a game) and defensive average (40th at 46.10 points allowed). The Miners are third in the state in average margin of victory at 23.03 points, the most of any teams still alive in the tournament (Blackhawk Christian is 22nd at 15.28).
The Miners are led by 6-foot-6 senior Joey Hart, who was named to the IBCA Senior Supreme 15 list this week. Hart, who is the son of coach Joey Hart and a Central Florida signee, is averaging 23.7 points on 60.4% shooting from the floor and is also contributing 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game.
“Efficient. He had 52 points on Saturday on 24 shot attempts,” Hawkins said of Hart’s performance in wins over Parke Heritage and No. 5 Brownstown Central in the semistate rounds. “He doesn’t force the issue. If he wanted to go get 40 a night, he could, but that’s not who he is, and that makes him tougher to guard because of that.”
Senior guard Logan Webb, who was named to the IBCA Senior Small School All-State team alongside Blackhawk Christian’s Josh Furst and Gage Sefton, is Linton-Stockton’s other main scoring threat, pouring in 16.7 points a game along with 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Senior Nathan Grady is averaging 8.8 points, freshman Paul Oliver 7.2 points and junior Braden Walters 6.4 points.
“They’re a tremendous team. They’ve been on our radar all year, we have a lot of similar opponents – North Daviess, Brownstown,” Blackhawk Christian’s Roth said. “They’ve got tremendous players. We haven’t played a team like Linton-Stockton with their size, their athleticism and their shot-making ability, but we’ve played a lot of teams that have individuals (like that).”
Of course, the Miners also haven’t seen many teams with a lineup like Blackhawk Christian’s. Senior Josh Furst, who stands 6-6, is averaging 19.0 points on 65% shooting with 1.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds – numbers that rival Joey Hart’s. Senior guard Sefton is averaging 16.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds and was named an IBCA player of the week for his performance in the semistate round, where he shot 11 of 12 from the floor to help lead the Braves over Lewis Cass. Sophomore Kellen Pickett is 6-8, averaging 13.7 points, 2.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds, all while shooting 43% from 3-point range.
Hawkins said his team’s best defense against such a formidable lineup is “their togetherness.”
“They’re brothers, and they fight like brothers. It’s brutal at practice sometimes. But they love each other,” Hawkins said. “They’re super long, they’re super athletic, they shoot the ball well. But their cohesiveness is pretty good.”