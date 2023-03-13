Ten local senior football players have been selected for the 2023 North/South All-Star Football Classic, which will be played at Decatur Central on July 14.
The North offense will include Columbia City center Jack Maley, offensive linemen Brandon Stuckey of Snider and Aiden Hunley of Carroll, Wayne running back Lamarion Nelson and Carroll kicker Sebastian Lopez. The North defense includes North Side defensive end Da'Von Doughty, linebackers Luke Graft of Norwell, Mav Summersett of South Adams and Josh Arntz of Columbia City and cornerback Andre Tagliaferri of Angola. East Noble's Bryson Mills will serve as a manager and Columbia City's Brett Fox and Jeff Clark will be assistant coaches.
The full North All-Star roster is listed below:
Indiana Football Coaches Association
Murat Shrine North/South All Star Football Classic
North All Stars 2023
Offense
(Position, Name, School, Height, Weight, Class, Region)
C, Jack Maley, Columbia City, 6'0, 270, 4A, 3
C, Justin Schroeder, Frontier, 6'2", 240, 1A, 4
OL, Aiden Deurig, Crown Point, 6'6", 335, 6A, 1
OL, Dawson Nowacki, Mishawaka, 6'0", 290, 5A, 2
OL, Jacob Mrozinksi, New Prairie, 6'0", 251, 4A, 2
OL, Brandon Stuckey, Snider, 6'3", 270, 5A, 3
OL, Aiden Hunley, Carroll, 6'2", 250, 6A, 3
OL, Bricker Crum, Harrison, 6'3", 285, 5A, 4
OL, Zach Kerr, Lafayette Central Catholic, 6'3", 267, 2A, 4
OL, Wyatt Strange, Oak Hill, 6'5", 275, 3A, 5
RB, Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central, 6'0", 195, 3A, 1
RB, Trey Gibson, Hobart, 6'0", 190, 4A, 1
RB, Lamarion Nelson, Wayne, 6'2", 220, 4A, 1
RB, Eli Carter, Tipton, 5'10", 185, 2A, 5
WR, Jordan Woods, Hammond Central, 6'2", 185, 5A, 1
WR, Caleb Francis, South Bend Riley, 6'3", 170, 4A, 2
WR, Brandon Jackson, Lafayette Jefferson, 6'4", 195, 6A, 4
WR, Kolton Nanko, Yorktown, 6'0", 180, 3A, 5
TE, Luke Chambers, Cass, 6'5", 240, 2A, 4
TE, Cole Munchel, Monroe Central, 6'4", 215, 1A, 5
QB, Jonathon Johnson, Crown Point, 5'11", 180, 6A, 1
QB, Max Mullis, West Lafayette, 6'0", 195, 1A, 4
Kicker, Sebastian Lopez, Carroll, 6'1", 190, 6A, 3
Defense
DE, Trayvion Ortman, New Prairie, 6'5", 225, 4A, 2
DE, Da'Von Doughty, North Side, 5'11", 220, 5A, 3
DE, Jordan Cree, Rensselaer, 6'1", 250, 3A, 4
DE, JoJo Houston, Lafayette Jefferson, 5'11", 214, 6A, 4
DT, Isaiah Fowler, Chesterton, 6'0", 275, 5A, 1
DT, Jamari Jefferson, Gary West, 6'0", 275, 4A, 1
DT, Wallace Kennach, Penn, 6'2", 250, 6A, 2
DT, Buzz Beiswanger, West Central, 6'0", 235, 1A, 4
ILB, Charlie Koeppen, Andrean, 6'1", 230, 2A, 1
ILB, Armen Koltookian, Concord, 6'0", 205, 5A, 2
ILB, Grason Long, Logansport, 6'3", 215, 4A, 4
ILB, Shayne Spear, Kokomo, 6'2", 235, 4A, 5
OLB, Peter Crossin, Valparaiso, 6'0", 190, 5A, 1
OLB, Luke Graft, Norwell, 6'0", 200, 3A, 3
OLB, Mav Summersett, South Adams, 5'11", 200, 1A, 3
OLB, Josh Arntz, Columbia City, 5'10", 195, 4A, 3
CB, Elijah Shirrels, Merrillville, 6'0", 180, 6A, 1
CB, Andre Tagliaferri, Angola, 5'11", 175, 4A, 3
CB, Devin Stupples, Eastbrook, 6'1", 185, 2A, 5
CB, Josiah Ullom, Muncie Central, 5'10", 165, 4A, 5
FS, Cheyenne Allen, North Judson, 6'1", 185, 1A, 4
FS, Mitchell Knepley, Western, 6'1", 200, 4A, 5
Punter, Noah Alford, Goshen, 5'9", 155, 5A, 2
Managers: Hailee Fredrickson, Lowell; Kiara Metz, Plymouth; Bryson Mills, East Noble; Lacey Swartzell, Pioneer
Head coach: Bud Orzmun, Oak Hill
Assistant coaches: Brian Parker, Hanover Central; John Snyder, Chesterton; Casey McKim, New Prairie; Mike Buchmann, Mishawaka; Brett Fox, Columbia City; Jeff Clark, Columbia City; Marc Hall, West Central; Craig Henderson, Lafayette Jefferson; Jason Spear, Kokomo