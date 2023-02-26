Central Noble girls beat West Noble to remain undefeated (copy)

Central Noble's Madison Vice gets a steal in the Cougars' 61-20 win over West Noble in December. 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

Central Noble seniors Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel were named to the NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference team after leading the Cougars (26-3) to the conference tournament championship game and a Class 2A Semistate final. 

Garrett's all-time leading scorer Bailey Kelham and fellow Railroader senior Maddy Schenkel were also named to the all-conference team, as were Eastside senior Grace Kreischer and sophomore Paige Traxler, Angola junior Kylie Caswell, Fremont sophomore Addy Parr and West Noble senior Mackensy Mabie. 

Fairfield, which won the Class 3A state title on Saturday, led the list with four all-conference honorees: seniors Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop and Bailey Willard and junior Kaylee Dillon. 

Honorable mentions include Angola senior Jaelyn Fee, Central Noble freshman Grace Swank, Churubusco senior Kena Hamman, Eastside sophomore Sydnee Kessler, Fremont senior Natalie Gochenour and Hamilton sophomore Alicia Vereda. 

The full NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference Selections are listed below:

NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference Selections 2022-2023

Name Grade School Recognition

Kylie Caswell JR Angola All-Conference

Madison Vice SR Central Noble All-Conference

Meghan Kiebel SR Central Noble All-Conference

Grace Kreischer SR Eastside All-Conference

Paige Traxler SO Eastside All-Conference

Brea Garber SR Fairfield All-Conference

Morgan Gawthrop SR Fairfield All-Conference

Bailey Willard SR Fairfield All-Conference

Kaylee Dillon JR Fairfield All-Conference

Addy Parr SO Fremont All-Conference

Bailey Kelham SR Garrett All-Conference

Maddy Schenkel SR Garrett All-Conference

Peyton Hartsough SR Lakeland All-Conference

Alivia Rasler SR Lakeland All-Conference

Mackensy Mabie SR West Noble All-Conference

Hope Bortner JR Westview All-Conference

Honorable Mention Selections

Name Grade School Recognition (9 Honorable Mention)

Jaelyn Fee SR Angola Honorable Mention

Grace Swank FR Central Noble Honorable Mention

Kena Hamman SR Churubusco Honorable Mention

Sydnee Kessler SO Eastside Honorable Mention

Natalie Gochenour SR Fremont Honorable Mention

Alicia Vereda SO Hamilton Honorable Mention

Emily McCrea SO Prairie Heights Honorable Mention

Ava Boots JR Prairie Heights Honorable Mention

Mykayla Mast FR Westview Honorable Mention

vjacobsen@jg.net