Central Noble seniors Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel were named to the NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference team after leading the Cougars (26-3) to the conference tournament championship game and a Class 2A Semistate final.
Garrett's all-time leading scorer Bailey Kelham and fellow Railroader senior Maddy Schenkel were also named to the all-conference team, as were Eastside senior Grace Kreischer and sophomore Paige Traxler, Angola junior Kylie Caswell, Fremont sophomore Addy Parr and West Noble senior Mackensy Mabie.
Fairfield, which won the Class 3A state title on Saturday, led the list with four all-conference honorees: seniors Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop and Bailey Willard and junior Kaylee Dillon.
Honorable mentions include Angola senior Jaelyn Fee, Central Noble freshman Grace Swank, Churubusco senior Kena Hamman, Eastside sophomore Sydnee Kessler, Fremont senior Natalie Gochenour and Hamilton sophomore Alicia Vereda.
The full NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference Selections are listed below:
NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference Selections 2022-2023
Name Grade School Recognition
Kylie Caswell JR Angola All-Conference
Madison Vice SR Central Noble All-Conference
Meghan Kiebel SR Central Noble All-Conference
Grace Kreischer SR Eastside All-Conference
Paige Traxler SO Eastside All-Conference
Brea Garber SR Fairfield All-Conference
Morgan Gawthrop SR Fairfield All-Conference
Bailey Willard SR Fairfield All-Conference
Kaylee Dillon JR Fairfield All-Conference
Addy Parr SO Fremont All-Conference
Bailey Kelham SR Garrett All-Conference
Maddy Schenkel SR Garrett All-Conference
Peyton Hartsough SR Lakeland All-Conference
Alivia Rasler SR Lakeland All-Conference
Mackensy Mabie SR West Noble All-Conference
Hope Bortner JR Westview All-Conference
Honorable Mention Selections
Name Grade School Recognition (9 Honorable Mention)
Jaelyn Fee SR Angola Honorable Mention
Grace Swank FR Central Noble Honorable Mention
Kena Hamman SR Churubusco Honorable Mention
Sydnee Kessler SO Eastside Honorable Mention
Natalie Gochenour SR Fremont Honorable Mention
Alicia Vereda SO Hamilton Honorable Mention
Emily McCrea SO Prairie Heights Honorable Mention
Ava Boots JR Prairie Heights Honorable Mention
Mykayla Mast FR Westview Honorable Mention