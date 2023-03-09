The ACAC All-Conference Boys Basketball Teams were released Thursday, and Adams Central's Ethan Poling and Isaac Shultz, Woodlan's Braden Smith and Trey Yoder and Heritage's Luke Saylor all earned first-team honors. 

The full All-Conference teams are listed below:

2022-2023 ACAC All-Conference Boys' Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM:

Luke Saylor Heritage

Ethan Poling Adams Central

Isaac Schultz Adams Central

Braden Smith Woodlan

Trey Yoder Woodlan

Dusty Pearson Jay County

SECOND TEAM:

Tucker Jenkins Bluffton

Micah McClure Adams Central

Alex Miller Woodlan

Tytus Lehman South Adams

Kobe Meyer Heritage

Josh Dowlen Jay County

Chandler Oswalt Southern Wells

HONORABLE MENTION:

Kaden Grau Bluffton

Ryan Tester Adams Central

DeJay Gerig Woodlan

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: Adams Central

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: Adams Central

ACAC CONFERENCE RECORDS:

Adams Central 5-1

Jay County 5-1

Heritage 4-2

Woodlan 4-2

Southern Wells 1-5

Bluffton 1-5

South Adams 1-5