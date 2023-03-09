The ACAC All-Conference Boys Basketball Teams were released Thursday, and Adams Central's Ethan Poling and Isaac Shultz, Woodlan's Braden Smith and Trey Yoder and Heritage's Luke Saylor all earned first-team honors.
The full All-Conference teams are listed below:
2022-2023 ACAC All-Conference Boys' Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM:
Luke Saylor Heritage
Ethan Poling Adams Central
Isaac Schultz Adams Central
Braden Smith Woodlan
Trey Yoder Woodlan
Dusty Pearson Jay County
SECOND TEAM:
Tucker Jenkins Bluffton
Micah McClure Adams Central
Alex Miller Woodlan
Tytus Lehman South Adams
Kobe Meyer Heritage
Josh Dowlen Jay County
Chandler Oswalt Southern Wells
HONORABLE MENTION:
Kaden Grau Bluffton
Ryan Tester Adams Central
DeJay Gerig Woodlan
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: Adams Central
TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: Adams Central
ACAC CONFERENCE RECORDS:
Adams Central 5-1
Jay County 5-1
Heritage 4-2
Woodlan 4-2
Southern Wells 1-5
Bluffton 1-5
South Adams 1-5