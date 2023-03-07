SAC champion Wayne has two first-team honorees, Jevon Lewis and Chase Barnes, on the All-SAC Boys Basketball Team, which was released Tuesday.
Carroll also had two first-team players in Cannen Houser and Jaxon Pardon and Homestead is represented on the first team by Kyron Kaopuiki and Will Jamison.
The rest of the first team is rounded out by Bishop Dwenger's Preston Ross, Bishop Luers's Cadell Wallace, Concordia's Ajani Washington, Northrop's Dalman Alexander, North Side's Brauntae Johnson and South Side's Omarion Washington.
The full all-conference teams are listed below:
2022-2023 ALL SAC BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM ALL-SAC
Preston Ross—Bishop Dwenger
Cadell Wallace—Bishop Luers
Cannen Houser—Carroll
Jaxon Pardon—Carroll
Ajani Washington—Concordia
Kyron Kaopuiki—Homestead
Will Jamison—Homestead
Dalman Alexander—Northrop
Brauntae Johnson—North Side
Omarion Washington—South Side
Jevon Lewis—Wayne
Chase Barnes—Wayne
SECOND TEAM ALL-SAC
Sam Campbell—Bishop Dwenger
Nick Thompson—Bishop Luers
David Speckhard—Concordia
Cole Hayworth—Concordia
Grant Leeper—Homestead
Eugene Young Jr.—North Side
Keron Billingsley—Snider
Monte Smith—Wayne
HJ Dillard—Wayne
Preston Comer—Wayne
HONORABLE MENTION
Caleb Lehrman—Bishop Dwenger
Isaac Zay—Bishop Luers
Drelyn Truesdale—Carroll