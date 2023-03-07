Wayne defeats Homestead in IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional Tournament (copy)

Wayne’s Jevon Lewis Jr. is embraced by Chase Barnes after Lewis hit a late basket Saturday to win the Columbia City Sectional title. Both players have been named to the All-SAC first team, which was released Tuesday. 

 Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

SAC champion Wayne has two first-team honorees, Jevon Lewis and Chase Barnes, on the All-SAC Boys Basketball Team, which was released Tuesday. 

Carroll also had two first-team players in Cannen Houser and Jaxon Pardon and Homestead is represented on the first team by Kyron Kaopuiki and Will Jamison. 

The rest of the first team is rounded out by Bishop Dwenger's Preston Ross, Bishop Luers's Cadell Wallace, Concordia's Ajani Washington, Northrop's Dalman Alexander, North Side's Brauntae Johnson and South Side's Omarion Washington.

The full all-conference teams are listed below:

2022-2023 ALL SAC BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM ALL-SAC

Preston Ross—Bishop Dwenger

Cadell Wallace—Bishop Luers

Cannen Houser—Carroll

Jaxon Pardon—Carroll

Ajani Washington—Concordia

Kyron Kaopuiki—Homestead

Will Jamison—Homestead

Dalman Alexander—Northrop

Brauntae Johnson—North Side

Omarion Washington—South Side

Jevon Lewis—Wayne

Chase Barnes—Wayne

SECOND TEAM ALL-SAC

Sam Campbell—Bishop Dwenger

Nick Thompson—Bishop Luers

David Speckhard—Concordia

Cole Hayworth—Concordia

Grant Leeper—Homestead

Eugene Young Jr.—North Side

Keron Billingsley—Snider

Monte Smith—Wayne

HJ Dillard—Wayne

Preston Comer—Wayne

HONORABLE MENTION

Caleb Lehrman—Bishop Dwenger

Isaac Zay—Bishop Luers

Drelyn Truesdale—Carroll

