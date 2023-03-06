Three Norwell seniors – Lleyton Bailey, Luke McBride and Jake Parker – have been named to the NE8 All-Conference Boys Basketball team, which was released Monday. Two Bellmont juniors were named to the first team, Kord Fuelling and Jack Scheumann, as were two Leo juniors, Trey Hiteshew and Jackson McGee. New Haven senior Darrion Brooks, Columbia City senior Andrew Hedrick and East Noble senior Hunter Kline round out the first team.
The full teams are listed below:
Northeast 8 Conference
2022-23
Boys Basketball
1st Team Selections (alphabetical by last name)
(name, school, height, grade)
Lleyton Bailey, Norwell, 5'10", 12
Darrion Brooks, New Haven, 6'4"
Kord Fuelling, Bellmont, 6'4", 11
Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City, 6'0", 12
Trey Hiteshew, Leo, 6'2", 11
Hunter Kline, East Noble, 6'6", 12
Luke McBride, Norwell, 6'2", 12
Jackson McGee, Leo, 6'2", 11
Jake Parker, Norwell, 6'3", 12
Jack Scheumann, Bellmont, 6'1", 11
2nd Team Selections
Cohen Bailey, Norwell, 6'0", 11
Brody Bolyn, Norwell, 6'3", 12
Stratton Fuller, Columbia City, 5'10", 10
Korbym Hammel, New Haven, 6'1", 9
Kam Hoag, Columbia City, 6'0", 11
Aric Hosler, Huntington North, 5'11", 12
Andrew James, Bellmont, 6'1", 11
Alex Leslie, DeKalb, 6'0", 12
Caden Pettis, DeKalb, 6'2", 11
Owen Ritchie, East Noble, 6'1", 12
Honorable Mention
Jeremiah Cottrell, New Haven, 6'3", 11
James Hardy IV, New Haven, 6'3", 11
Nolan Hiteshew, Leo, 6'2", 9
Levi McElhaney, Huntington North, 6'0", 12
Brock Schott, Leo, 6'4, 10
Rhet Wilson, Columbia City, 5'11", 12