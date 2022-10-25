Perseverance boosts Patriots (copy)

Heritage's Claire Bickel was named the Conference Player of the Year for the ACAC on Tuesday. 

The 2022 ACAC All-Conference Volleyball teams were released on Tuesday, headlined by Conference Player of the Year Claire Bickel of Heritage. 

The Patriots, who were the conference's regular-season and tournament champs, were represented on the first team by both Bickel and Kate Zellers. The rest of the first team includes Cora Baker and Macy Pries of South Adams, Hillary Tobias and Brianna Cook of Adams Central, Avah Smith of Woodlan and Madison Brunswick of Jay County. 

The full teams are listed below:

2022 ACAC ALL-CONFERNCE VOLLEYBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM:

Claire Bickel Heritage

Cora Baker South Adams

Hillary Tobias Adams Central

Avah Smith Woodlan

Macy Pries South Adams

Kate Zellers Heritage

Madison Brunswick Jay County

Brianna Cook Adams Central

SECOND TEAM:

Lauren Snyder Woodlan

Lauren Reiff Bluffton

Peyton Pries South Adams

Alyson Stinson ` Heritage

Jessica Myers South Adams

Abbie Fields Jay County

Kendall Zelt Heritage

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: Heritage

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: Heritage

CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Claire Bickel Heritage

ACAC CONFERENCE RECORDS:

HERITAGE 6-0

SOUTH ADAMS 5-1

WOODLAN 4-2

ADAMS CENTRAL 3-3

JAY COUNTY 2-4

BLUFFTON 1-5

SOUTHERN WELLS 0-6

