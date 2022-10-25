The 2022 ACAC All-Conference Volleyball teams were released on Tuesday, headlined by Conference Player of the Year Claire Bickel of Heritage.
The Patriots, who were the conference's regular-season and tournament champs, were represented on the first team by both Bickel and Kate Zellers. The rest of the first team includes Cora Baker and Macy Pries of South Adams, Hillary Tobias and Brianna Cook of Adams Central, Avah Smith of Woodlan and Madison Brunswick of Jay County.
The full teams are listed below:
2022 ACAC ALL-CONFERNCE VOLLEYBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM:
Claire Bickel Heritage
Cora Baker South Adams
Hillary Tobias Adams Central
Avah Smith Woodlan
Macy Pries South Adams
Kate Zellers Heritage
Madison Brunswick Jay County
Brianna Cook Adams Central
SECOND TEAM:
Lauren Snyder Woodlan
Lauren Reiff Bluffton
Peyton Pries South Adams
Alyson Stinson ` Heritage
Jessica Myers South Adams
Abbie Fields Jay County
Kendall Zelt Heritage
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: Heritage
TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: Heritage
CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Claire Bickel Heritage
ACAC CONFERENCE RECORDS:
HERITAGE 6-0
SOUTH ADAMS 5-1
WOODLAN 4-2
ADAMS CENTRAL 3-3
JAY COUNTY 2-4
BLUFFTON 1-5
SOUTHERN WELLS 0-6