Five Warsaw players and two Wawasee athletes were named to the NLC Football All-Conference list, which was released Monday.
Warsaw (8-3), which went 5-2 and finished third in the league, was represented by defensive end Isaac Beam, running back German Flores-Ortega, offensive lineman Broc Farley, inside linebacker Nicholas Katris and free safety Theodore Katric.
Wawasee (1-9) went 1-6 in league play, finishing seventh, and was represented by offensive lineman/linebacker David Anderson and wide receiver/defensive back Hunter Tinkey.
The full all-conference team is listed below:
Concord
Lance Army, 12, OL/DL
Titus Hackworth, 12, RB/LB
Armen Koltookian, 12, MLB/HB
Joseph Moon, 11, LB
Goshen
Quinn Bechtel, 12, QB/S
Elliott Frey, 10, LB/DE
Mishawaka
Brady Fisher, 11, QB
Garrett Ginter, 12, OL
Aiden Hooton, 12, ILB
Dawson Nowacki, 12, OL
Jackson Snyder, 10, ILB
Isaac Valdez, 12, OLB
Northridge
Logan Bickel, 12, OL
Qade Carrington, 12, QB
Kade Sainz, 12, WR
NorthWood
Ethan Evers, 12, LB
Ben Fattorusso, 12, LB
Montana Green, 12, OL
Kaden Lone, 12, DB
JJ Payne, 12, WR/DB
Owen Roeder, 11, QB
NiTareon Tuggle, 11, WR
Wes Yoder, 11, RB
Plymouth
Alan Barrera, 12, LB
Thad Pletcher, 12, OL
Warsaw
Isaac Beam, 11, DE
German Flores-Ortega, 12, RB
Broc Farley, 12, OL
Nicholas Katris, 12, ILB
Theodore Katris, 12, FS
Wawasee
David Anderson, 12, OL/LB
Hunter Tinkey, 11, WR/DB
Honorable Mention
Concord
Chris Adams, 11, OL/DL
Cody Byler, 11, OL/DL
Goshen
Noah Alford, 12, P
Mishawaka
Baelin Eby, 12, DL
Tanner Parmley, 12, OL
Caiden Williams, 12, OLB
Northridge
Alex Eby, 12, WR
Brock Thompson, 11, OLB
NorthWood
CJ Kuhn, 12, DB
Luke Miller, 12, LB
Jesse Wilson, 12, DL
Plymouth
Michael Sheely, 12, WR/DB
Warsaw
Kyle Schnackenberg, 12, C/LS
Harrison Stofer, 11, OL
Jette Woodward, 11, LB
Wawasee
Cameron Zimmerman, 12, RB/DE
NLC Football Coach of the Year – Nate Andrews, NorthWood