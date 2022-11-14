Five Warsaw players and two Wawasee athletes were named to the NLC Football All-Conference list, which was released Monday. 

Warsaw (8-3), which went 5-2 and finished third in the league, was represented by defensive end Isaac Beam, running back German Flores-Ortega, offensive lineman Broc Farley, inside linebacker Nicholas Katris and free safety Theodore Katric. 

Wawasee (1-9) went 1-6 in league play, finishing seventh, and was represented by offensive lineman/linebacker David Anderson and wide receiver/defensive back Hunter Tinkey. 

The full all-conference team is listed below:

Concord

Lance Army, 12, OL/DL

Titus Hackworth, 12, RB/LB

Armen Koltookian, 12, MLB/HB

Joseph Moon, 11, LB

Goshen

Quinn Bechtel, 12, QB/S

Elliott Frey, 10, LB/DE

Mishawaka

Brady Fisher, 11, QB

Garrett Ginter, 12, OL

Aiden Hooton, 12, ILB

Dawson Nowacki, 12, OL

Jackson Snyder, 10, ILB

Isaac Valdez, 12, OLB

Northridge

Logan Bickel, 12, OL

Qade Carrington, 12, QB

Kade Sainz, 12, WR

NorthWood

Ethan Evers, 12, LB

Ben Fattorusso, 12, LB

Montana Green, 12, OL

Kaden Lone, 12, DB

JJ Payne, 12, WR/DB

Owen Roeder, 11, QB

NiTareon Tuggle, 11, WR

Wes Yoder, 11, RB

Plymouth

Alan Barrera, 12, LB

Thad Pletcher, 12, OL

Warsaw

Isaac Beam, 11, DE

German Flores-Ortega, 12, RB

Broc Farley, 12, OL

Nicholas Katris, 12, ILB

Theodore Katris, 12, FS

Wawasee

David Anderson, 12, OL/LB

Hunter Tinkey, 11, WR/DB

Honorable Mention 

Concord

Chris Adams, 11, OL/DL

Cody Byler, 11, OL/DL

Goshen

Noah Alford, 12, P

Mishawaka

Baelin Eby, 12, DL

Tanner Parmley, 12, OL

Caiden Williams, 12, OLB

Northridge

Alex Eby, 12, WR

Brock Thompson, 11, OLB

NorthWood

CJ Kuhn, 12, DB

Luke Miller, 12, LB

Jesse Wilson, 12, DL

Plymouth

Michael Sheely, 12, WR/DB

Warsaw

Kyle Schnackenberg, 12, C/LS

Harrison Stofer, 11, OL

Jette Woodward, 11, LB

Wawasee

Cameron Zimmerman, 12, RB/DE

NLC Football Coach of the Year – Nate Andrews, NorthWood 

