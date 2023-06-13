The All-ACAC Baseball team was released on Tuesday, days after the Heritage Patriots fell to Andrean in the Class 3A North Semistate championship game to end the season for the last ACAC team alive in the state tournament. The first team includes Adams Central infielder Trevor Currie, outfielder Jack Hamilton and catcher Keegan Bluhm, Heritage outfielder Dalton White and pitcher Noah Redmon, South Adams pitcher Owen Wanner and at-large selection Kyle Minger, Bluffton infielder Braxton Betancourt and outfielder Drew Pressler and Woodlan infielder Dawson Lichty.
The full team is listed below:
2022-2023 All-ACAC Baseball
First Team
Infield: Trevor Currie (Adams Central), Braxton Betancourt (Bluffton), Sam Myers (Jay County), Dawson Lichty (Woodlan)
Outfield: Dalton White (Heritage), Drew Pressler (Bluffton), Jack Hamilton (Adams Central)
Pitcher: Noah Redmon (Heritage), Owen Wanner (South Adams)
Catcher: Keegan Bluhm (Adams Central)
At-Large: Kyle Minger (South Adams)
Second Team
Infield: Andrew Mirelez (Heritage), Kedrick Sonningsen (Southern Wells), Andrew Onuegbu (Bluffton), Matt Steiner (South Adams)
Outfield: Jackson Edwards (Jay County), Jake Snyder (Woodlan), Caleb Abbott (Heritage)
Pitcher: Morgan Andrews (Heritage), Gavin Sheehan (Woodlan)
Catcher: Drew Fleek (Woodlan)
At-Large: Ryan Tester (Adams Central)
Honorable Mention: Luke Bauman (South Adams)