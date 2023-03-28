Two Warsaw seniors, Jaxson Gould and Drew Heckaman, have been named to the NLC all-conference team. Wawasee sophomore Maddux Everingham is an honorable mention. 

Warsaw, which went 5-2 in league play this season, finished second in the conference standings behind eventual Class 3A state champion NorthWood. The Panthers had three all-conference honorees – Cade Brenner and Ian and Tyler Raasch – and an honorable mention in Ethan Wolfe. NorthWood's Aaron Wolfe was named NLC Coach of the Year.

The full All-Northern Lakes Conference honors are listed below:

Northern Lakes Conference

BOYS BASKETBALL FINAL RESULTS 2022-2023

BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE | 2022-2023

(Name, Grade, School)

Braeden Messenger 11 Concord 

Quinn Bechtel 12 Goshen 

Gage Worthman 11 Goshen

Brady Fisher 11 Mishawaka 

Arthur Jones 12 Mishawaka

Mason Bales 10 Northridge 

Alex Ellenson 12 Northridge

Cade Brenner 12 NorthWood

Ian Raasch 12 NorthWood

Tyler Raasch 10 NorthWood

Davis Wray 12 Plymouth

Jaxson Gould 12 Warsaw

Drew Heckaman 12 Warsaw

BOYS BASKETBALL HONORABLE MENTION | 2022-2023

(Name, Grade, School)

Lucas Prough 10 Concord

Deecon Hill 12 Goshen

Nolan Bales 12 Northridge

Ethan Wolfe 11 NorthWood

Easton Strain 12 Plymouth

Maddux Everingham 10 Wawasee

BOYS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR

AARON WOLFE – NORTHWOOD COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL

2022-2023 NLC BOYS BASKETBALL FINAL STANDINGS              

(Place, points to all-sport, school, record)

1st        16      NorthWood      7-0

2nd       14       Warsaw          5-2

3rd       12     Mishawaka        5-2

T-4th     8        Concord          3-4

T-4th     8        Goshen           3-4

T-4th     8       Northridge       3-4

7th        4        Plymouth        2-5

8th        2       Wawasee         1-6 

