Two Warsaw seniors, Jaxson Gould and Drew Heckaman, have been named to the NLC all-conference team. Wawasee sophomore Maddux Everingham is an honorable mention.
Warsaw, which went 5-2 in league play this season, finished second in the conference standings behind eventual Class 3A state champion NorthWood. The Panthers had three all-conference honorees – Cade Brenner and Ian and Tyler Raasch – and an honorable mention in Ethan Wolfe. NorthWood's Aaron Wolfe was named NLC Coach of the Year.
The full All-Northern Lakes Conference honors are listed below:
Northern Lakes Conference
BOYS BASKETBALL FINAL RESULTS 2022-2023
BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE | 2022-2023
(Name, Grade, School)
Braeden Messenger 11 Concord
Quinn Bechtel 12 Goshen
Gage Worthman 11 Goshen
Brady Fisher 11 Mishawaka
Arthur Jones 12 Mishawaka
Mason Bales 10 Northridge
Alex Ellenson 12 Northridge
Cade Brenner 12 NorthWood
Ian Raasch 12 NorthWood
Tyler Raasch 10 NorthWood
Davis Wray 12 Plymouth
Jaxson Gould 12 Warsaw
Drew Heckaman 12 Warsaw
BOYS BASKETBALL HONORABLE MENTION | 2022-2023
(Name, Grade, School)
Lucas Prough 10 Concord
Deecon Hill 12 Goshen
Nolan Bales 12 Northridge
Ethan Wolfe 11 NorthWood
Easton Strain 12 Plymouth
Maddux Everingham 10 Wawasee
BOYS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR
AARON WOLFE – NORTHWOOD COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL
2022-2023 NLC BOYS BASKETBALL FINAL STANDINGS
(Place, points to all-sport, school, record)
1st 16 NorthWood 7-0
2nd 14 Warsaw 5-2
3rd 12 Mishawaka 5-2
T-4th 8 Concord 3-4
T-4th 8 Goshen 3-4
T-4th 8 Northridge 3-4
7th 4 Plymouth 2-5
8th 2 Wawasee 1-6