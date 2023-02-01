The All-SAC Girls Basketball Teams were released on Wednesday, and conference champion Northrop led the way with three first-team selections. 

The Bruins, who went 9-0 in league play and won the conference for the first time in decades, were represented by seniors Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson and Brooklyn McLemore. Alexis Castator was an honorable mention. 

The conference runner-up Snider (8-1 SAC) had two first-team members in Jordyn Poole and Johnae Donahue. The Panthers also claimed two second-team spots for Tia Phinezy and Ciara Sims. 

Homestead (7-2) can boast two first-team honorees, senior Alison Stephens and freshman Myah Epps. Spartans Emma Reust and Molly Stock were named to the second team. 

Carroll, which went 6-3 against the SAC during the regular season but knocked Northrop out of the DeKalb Sectional in the first round on Tuesday, is represented by Taylor Fordyce and Kayla Gibbs on the first team and Jersey Paul on second team. 

Addie Shank of Bishop Luers, Annaka Nelson of Concordia, Justice Billingsley of South Side and Sydney Gorman of Wayne make up the rest of the first team.

The full All-SAC teams are listed below:

2022-2023 All SAC Girls Basketball

First team

Addie Shank - Luers

Taylor Fordyce - Carroll

Kayla Gibbs - Carroll

Annaka Nelson - Concordia

Myah Epps - Homestead

Alison Stephens - Homestead

Saniya Jackson - Northrop

Nevaeh Jackson - Northrop

Brooklyn McLemore - Northrop

Jordyn Poole - Snider

Johnae Donahue - Snider

Justice Billingsley - South

Sydney Gorman - Wayne

2nd Team

Annika Davis - Luers

Jersey Paul - Carroll

Ja'liyah Paige - North

Emma Reust - Homestead

Molly Stock - Homestead

Tia Phinezy - Snider

Ciara Sims - Snider

Shabrea O'Quinn - Wayne

Honorable Mention

Vanessa Cook - Dwenger

Giselle Eke - Dwenger

Alivia Bolinger - Concordia

Alexis Castator - Northrop

Aniah Hill - Wayne

Conference Standings

1. Northrop 9-0

2. Snider 8-1

3. Homestead 7-2

4. Carroll 6-3

5. Wayne 5-4

6. Concordia 4-5

7. Luers 3-6

8. Dwenger 2-7

9. North Side 1-8

10. South Side 0-9

vjacobsen@jg.net