The All-SAC Girls Basketball Teams were released on Wednesday, and conference champion Northrop led the way with three first-team selections.
The Bruins, who went 9-0 in league play and won the conference for the first time in decades, were represented by seniors Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson and Brooklyn McLemore. Alexis Castator was an honorable mention.
The conference runner-up Snider (8-1 SAC) had two first-team members in Jordyn Poole and Johnae Donahue. The Panthers also claimed two second-team spots for Tia Phinezy and Ciara Sims.
Homestead (7-2) can boast two first-team honorees, senior Alison Stephens and freshman Myah Epps. Spartans Emma Reust and Molly Stock were named to the second team.
Carroll, which went 6-3 against the SAC during the regular season but knocked Northrop out of the DeKalb Sectional in the first round on Tuesday, is represented by Taylor Fordyce and Kayla Gibbs on the first team and Jersey Paul on second team.
Addie Shank of Bishop Luers, Annaka Nelson of Concordia, Justice Billingsley of South Side and Sydney Gorman of Wayne make up the rest of the first team.
The full All-SAC teams are listed below:
2022-2023 All SAC Girls Basketball
First team
Addie Shank - Luers
Taylor Fordyce - Carroll
Kayla Gibbs - Carroll
Annaka Nelson - Concordia
Myah Epps - Homestead
Alison Stephens - Homestead
Saniya Jackson - Northrop
Nevaeh Jackson - Northrop
Brooklyn McLemore - Northrop
Jordyn Poole - Snider
Johnae Donahue - Snider
Justice Billingsley - South
Sydney Gorman - Wayne
2nd Team
Annika Davis - Luers
Jersey Paul - Carroll
Ja'liyah Paige - North
Emma Reust - Homestead
Molly Stock - Homestead
Tia Phinezy - Snider
Ciara Sims - Snider
Shabrea O'Quinn - Wayne
Honorable Mention
Vanessa Cook - Dwenger
Giselle Eke - Dwenger
Alivia Bolinger - Concordia
Alexis Castator - Northrop
Aniah Hill - Wayne
Conference Standings
1. Northrop 9-0
2. Snider 8-1
3. Homestead 7-2
4. Carroll 6-3
5. Wayne 5-4
6. Concordia 4-5
7. Luers 3-6
8. Dwenger 2-7
9. North Side 1-8
10. South Side 0-9