The SAC All-Conference gymnastics teams were honored Saturday at the conclusion of the Concordia Sectional meet. Bishop Dwenger, which finished second in the sectional team standings, led the way with six first-team honorees: seniors Abby House, Lily Karapantos, Ava Reed and Maggie Tippmann, junior Natalya Voekler and freshman Avery Gleave. 

Northrop had three first-team honorees: senior Amanda Saylor, junior Jaci Johnson and freshman Brooklyn Michels. 

Concordia freshmen Makenzie Bowen and Remmington Tallent were also named to the all-conference first-team. 

The full teams are listed below:

SAC Gymnastics All-Conference First Team

Abby House, Bishop Dwenger, 12

Lily Karapantos, Bishop Dwenger, 12

Ava Reed, Bishop Dwenger, 12

Amanda Saylor, Northrop, 12

Maggie Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger, 12

Jaci Johnson, Northrop, 11

Natalya Voelker, Bishop Dwenger, 11

Makenzie Bowen, Concordia, 9

Avery Gleave, Bishop Dwenger, 9

Brooklyn Michels, Northrop, 9

Remmington Tallent, Concordia, 9

SAC Gymnastics All-Conference Second Team

Bishop Dwenger - Mary Ellen Tippmann

Concordia - Faye Kropf

North Side - Karanaja Shorter

Northrop - Stella Hatfield

South Side - Grace Gillie

Snider - Marley Chambers

Wayne - A'Dea Brown

SAC Gymnastics All-Conference Honorable Mention Team

Bishop Dwenger - Sofia Vazquez

Concordia - Grayson Faus

North Side - Myla Smith, Sophie Romines

Northrop - Karlie Bruce, Danielle Hoeppner

South Side - Telia Alford

Snider - Nasiyah Brown, Samantha Yauch

Wayne - Makenna Cartwright, Jazmin Gutierrez

