The SAC All-Conference gymnastics teams were honored Saturday at the conclusion of the Concordia Sectional meet. Bishop Dwenger, which finished second in the sectional team standings, led the way with six first-team honorees: seniors Abby House, Lily Karapantos, Ava Reed and Maggie Tippmann, junior Natalya Voekler and freshman Avery Gleave.
Northrop had three first-team honorees: senior Amanda Saylor, junior Jaci Johnson and freshman Brooklyn Michels.
Concordia freshmen Makenzie Bowen and Remmington Tallent were also named to the all-conference first-team.
The full teams are listed below:
SAC Gymnastics All-Conference First Team
Abby House, Bishop Dwenger, 12
Lily Karapantos, Bishop Dwenger, 12
Ava Reed, Bishop Dwenger, 12
Amanda Saylor, Northrop, 12
Maggie Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger, 12
Jaci Johnson, Northrop, 11
Natalya Voelker, Bishop Dwenger, 11
Makenzie Bowen, Concordia, 9
Avery Gleave, Bishop Dwenger, 9
Brooklyn Michels, Northrop, 9
Remmington Tallent, Concordia, 9
SAC Gymnastics All-Conference Second Team
Bishop Dwenger - Mary Ellen Tippmann
Concordia - Faye Kropf
North Side - Karanaja Shorter
Northrop - Stella Hatfield
South Side - Grace Gillie
Snider - Marley Chambers
Wayne - A'Dea Brown
SAC Gymnastics All-Conference Honorable Mention Team
Bishop Dwenger - Sofia Vazquez
Concordia - Grayson Faus
North Side - Myla Smith, Sophie Romines
Northrop - Karlie Bruce, Danielle Hoeppner
South Side - Telia Alford
Snider - Nasiyah Brown, Samantha Yauch
Wayne - Makenna Cartwright, Jazmin Gutierrez