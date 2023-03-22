Boys Basketball: Blackhawk Christian at Homestead (copy)

Homestead senior Kyron Kaopuiki, left, is guarded by Blackhawk Christian senior Gage Sefton during the Braves' 51-27 win at Homestead in January. Both players will be participating in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Senior Workout at Marian University on Sunday. 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

Seven local basketball players are scheduled to participate in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Senior Boys Workout, which will be held Sunday at Marian University in Indianapolis.

The list includes Blackhawk Christian's Josh Furst and Gage Sefton, who will be playing in the Class 2A state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse the day before. The other area participants are New Haven’s Darrion Brooks, Columbia City’s Andrew Hedrick, Homestead’s Kyron Kaopuiki, Norwell’s Luke McBride and Heritage’s Luke Saylor.

Warsaw’s Jaxson Gould was selected but cannot participate due to injury. West Noble’s Austin Cripe was also selected, but is unable to attend.

The event will be separated into two sessions, with most players from Northern and Southern Indiana playing from 1 to 3 p.m. and most of the Central Indiana players participating in the second session from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Attucks coach Christopher Hawkins will conduct both sessions. The public may attend both sessions. Admission is $8 ($5 for elementary school students).

The full list of invitees is listed below:

Class of 2023 Boys Top 60 Workout

Weston Aigner, Castle

Jeremiah Alexander, Beech Grove

Luke Almodovar, Noblesville

Marcus Ankney, Center Grove

Matthew Arthur, New Washington

Anthony Ball, Decatur Central

Zavion Bellamy, Kokomo

Landon Biegel, Oak Hill

Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee

Cade Brenner, NorthWood

Darrion Brooks, New Haven

Joey Brown, North Central (Marion)

Markus Burton, Penn

Clay Butler, Ben Davis

Ahmere Carson, Anderson

Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor

Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian

DaJohn Craig, Lawrence Central

Nolan Cumberland, Tippecanoe Valley

AJ Dancler, Southport

Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh

Zane Doughty, Ben Davis

Cooper Farrall, Culver Academies

Aidan Franks, Wapahani

Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk

Josh Gatete, Penn

Arlondo Hall, Tindley

Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton

Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City

Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City

Jalen Hooks, Warren Central

Dayton Hoover, Frontier

Cooper Horn, Columbus North

Logan Imes, Zionsville

Mason Jones, Valparaiso

Casey Kaelin, Providence

Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead

Mason Larkin, Fountain Central

Nickens Lemba, Southport

AJ Lux, Crown Point

Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County

Luke McBride, Norwell

Willie Miller, Lake Station

Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central

J.J. Morris, Argos

DJ Moss, Gary 21st Century

Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess

Tyler Myers, Evansville Day

Sam Orme, Carmel

Cole Pride, Batesville

Ian Raasch, NorthWood

Nick Richart, Zionsville

JQ Roberts, Bloomington North

Alex Romack, Westfield

Luke Saylor, Heritage

Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk

Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis

Jacob Spaulding, Eastern Hancock

Silas Spaulding, Eastern Hancock

Ian Stephens, New Palestine

Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian

Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral

Logan Webb, Linton-Stockton

Gavin Welch, New Castle

Spencer White, Carmel

Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century

Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South

Devon Woods, Pike

SELECTED BUT INJURED AND UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE — Jaxson Gould, Warsaw • Jordan Woods, Hammond Central

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND — Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights • Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral • Kamea Chandler, Guerin Catholic • Jacob Cherry, Eastern (Pekin) • Drew Cook, Northview • Austin Cripe, West Noble • Jake Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral • Elhadj Diallo, Brownsburg • Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora) • Tyson Good, Lewis Cass • Brycen Hannah, Glenn • Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz • Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights • Bauer Maple, Maconaquah • Kaden Oliver, Silver Creek • Brandon Trilli, Munster • Caleb Washington, Floyd Central

