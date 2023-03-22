Seven local basketball players are scheduled to participate in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Senior Boys Workout, which will be held Sunday at Marian University in Indianapolis.
The list includes Blackhawk Christian's Josh Furst and Gage Sefton, who will be playing in the Class 2A state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse the day before. The other area participants are New Haven’s Darrion Brooks, Columbia City’s Andrew Hedrick, Homestead’s Kyron Kaopuiki, Norwell’s Luke McBride and Heritage’s Luke Saylor.
Warsaw’s Jaxson Gould was selected but cannot participate due to injury. West Noble’s Austin Cripe was also selected, but is unable to attend.
The event will be separated into two sessions, with most players from Northern and Southern Indiana playing from 1 to 3 p.m. and most of the Central Indiana players participating in the second session from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Indianapolis Attucks coach Christopher Hawkins will conduct both sessions. The public may attend both sessions. Admission is $8 ($5 for elementary school students).
The full list of invitees is listed below:
Class of 2023 Boys Top 60 Workout
Weston Aigner, Castle
Jeremiah Alexander, Beech Grove
Luke Almodovar, Noblesville
Marcus Ankney, Center Grove
Matthew Arthur, New Washington
Anthony Ball, Decatur Central
Zavion Bellamy, Kokomo
Landon Biegel, Oak Hill
Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee
Cade Brenner, NorthWood
Darrion Brooks, New Haven
Joey Brown, North Central (Marion)
Markus Burton, Penn
Clay Butler, Ben Davis
Ahmere Carson, Anderson
Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor
Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian
DaJohn Craig, Lawrence Central
Nolan Cumberland, Tippecanoe Valley
AJ Dancler, Southport
Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh
Zane Doughty, Ben Davis
Cooper Farrall, Culver Academies
Aidan Franks, Wapahani
Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk
Josh Gatete, Penn
Arlondo Hall, Tindley
Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton
Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City
Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City
Jalen Hooks, Warren Central
Dayton Hoover, Frontier
Cooper Horn, Columbus North
Logan Imes, Zionsville
Mason Jones, Valparaiso
Casey Kaelin, Providence
Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead
Mason Larkin, Fountain Central
Nickens Lemba, Southport
AJ Lux, Crown Point
Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County
Luke McBride, Norwell
Willie Miller, Lake Station
Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central
J.J. Morris, Argos
DJ Moss, Gary 21st Century
Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess
Tyler Myers, Evansville Day
Sam Orme, Carmel
Cole Pride, Batesville
Ian Raasch, NorthWood
Nick Richart, Zionsville
JQ Roberts, Bloomington North
Alex Romack, Westfield
Luke Saylor, Heritage
Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk
Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis
Jacob Spaulding, Eastern Hancock
Silas Spaulding, Eastern Hancock
Ian Stephens, New Palestine
Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian
Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral
Logan Webb, Linton-Stockton
Gavin Welch, New Castle
Spencer White, Carmel
Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century
Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South
Devon Woods, Pike
SELECTED BUT INJURED AND UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE — Jaxson Gould, Warsaw • Jordan Woods, Hammond Central
SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND — Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights • Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral • Kamea Chandler, Guerin Catholic • Jacob Cherry, Eastern (Pekin) • Drew Cook, Northview • Austin Cripe, West Noble • Jake Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral • Elhadj Diallo, Brownsburg • Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora) • Tyson Good, Lewis Cass • Brycen Hannah, Glenn • Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz • Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights • Bauer Maple, Maconaquah • Kaden Oliver, Silver Creek • Brandon Trilli, Munster • Caleb Washington, Floyd Central