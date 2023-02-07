The IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals will be held at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis on Friday and Saturday. Here's a list of Fort Wayne-area qualifiers, as well as the fastest qualifier in each event based on sectional performances.
The state qualifiers in diving will be determined at diving regionals, held at four sites on Tuesday.
Event 1: Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Carmel, 1:39.26
5. Homestead, 1:44.61
8. Wawasee, 1:45.54
9. Carroll, 1:45.57
32. Norwell, 1:55.43
Event 2: Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
1. Josephine Ramey, 12, Fishers, 1:48.16
9. Kirsten Lee, 12, Carroll, 1:51.95
22. Alaina Brooks, Carroll, 1:55.33
32. Emma Page, 12, Norwell, 2:05.39
Event 3: Girls 200 Yard IM
1. Kate Mouser, 12, Fishers, 2:00.48
12. Macartney Mahler, 9, Homestead, 2:06.51
14. Addison Beasley, 10, Wawasee, 2:06.87
17. Autumn Bruns, 12, Carroll, 2:08.41
19. Peyton O'Connor, 9, Carroll, 2:08.43
Event 4: Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1. Alexandra Shackell, 10, Carmel, 22.42
3. Julie Mishler, 10, Wawasee, 22.87
5. Alexis Mishler, 12, Wawasee, 23.23
11. Natalie Marshall, 12, Carroll, 23.70
12. Luca McGee, 11, Wayne, 23.72
14. Alexis Jankowski, 12, Carroll, 24.01
16. Ella Sears, 10, Angola, 24.04
30. Marissa Howett, 11, Warsaw
Event 6: Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1. Alexandra Shackell, 10, Carmel, 52.04
5. Savannah Farlee, 11, Carroll, 54.90
7. Ripley Merritt, 11, Homestead, 55.62
14. Gabrielle Parrish, 11, Carroll, 56.46
15. Peyton O'Connor, 9, Carroll, 56.65
Event 7: Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1. Lilian Christianson, 11, Penn, 49.26
2. Julie Mishler, 10, Wawasee, 50.46
3. Alexis Mishler, 12, Wawasee, 50.72
8. Kirsten Lee, 12, Carroll, 51.90
19. Alaina Brooks, 12, Carroll, 52.76
20. Alexis Jankowski, 12, Carroll, 52.81
30. Marissa Howett, 11, Warsaw, 55.06
Event 8: Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1. Josephine Ramey, 12, Fishers, 4:48.27
19. Addison Knoblauch, 11, Homestead, 5:09.13
23. Paige Jennings, 11, Carroll, 5:12.17
Event 9: Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Carmel, 1:33.82
3. Wawasee, 1:34.78
6. Carroll, 1:35.58
15. Homestead, 1:37.95
Event 10: Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1. Berit Berglund, 12, Carmel, 54.31
16. Ripley Merritt, 11, Homestead, 57.44
20. Addison Burrough, 10, Carroll, 58.18
32. Annika Carpenter, 10, Huntington North, 1:01.55
Event 11: Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Molly Sweeney, 9, Carmel, 1:01.94
7. Luca McGee, 11, Wayne, 1:03.71
11. Hayden Shurtz, 12, Homestead, 1:04.70.
21. Autumn Bruns, 12, Carroll, 1:05.99
31. Emma Johnson, 11, Columbia city, 1:10.16
Event 12: Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Carmel, 3:23.62
4. Carroll, 3:30.27
19. Homestead, 3:40.98
26. Wawasee, 3:43.73