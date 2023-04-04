The 2023 Indiana Boys All-Stars were announced on Tuesday, and the roster includes Luke Almodovar of Noblesville, Xavier Booker of Indianapolis Cathedral, Markus Burton of Penn, Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian, Zane Doughty of Ben Davis, Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton, Logan Imes of Zionsville, Mason Jones of Valparaiso, A.J. Lux of Crown Point, Sam Orme of Carmel, Ian Raasch of NorthWood, JaQualon Roberts of Bloomington North and Sheridan Sharp of Ben Davis. Their head coach will be Don Carlisle of Ben Davis, and he will be assisted by Brent Brobston of Frankton and Shane Burkhart of Evansville Bosse.
The all-stars will play three games, one against the Junior All-Stars on June 7 and a home-and-home against the Kentucky All-Stars on June 9 and 19.
The 2023 Mr. Basketball Award will go to one of these 13 players, and the winner will be announced at the IndyStar Indiana High School Sports Awards on April 19.
The full roster and All-Star schedule is listed below:
2023 IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars
Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice
Luke Almodovar, Noblesville, 6-3, G, 17.5, Saint Francis (Ind.)
Xavier Booker, Cathedral, 6-11, F, 15.2, Michigan State
Markus Burton, Penn, 6-1, G, 30.2, Notre Dame
Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian, 6-7, F, 19.5, Purdue
Zane Doughty, Ben Davis, 6-9, F, 13.5, undecided
Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton, 6-6, G, 23.7, Central Florida
Logan Imes, Zionsville, 6-4, G, 16.9, undecided
Mason Jones, Valparaiso, 6-7, F, 19.7, Ball State
A.J. Lux, Crown Point, 6-5, G, 21.5, Bellarmine
Sam Orme, Carmel, 6-9, F, 18.0, Belmont
Ian Raasch, NorthWood, 6-6, G, 15.0, Grace (Ind.)
JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North, 6-8, F, 19.6, Vanderbilt
Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis, 6-3, G, 9.8, Nicholls State (La.)
Head coach: Don Carlisle, Ben Davis
Assistant coaches: Brent Brobston, Frankton; Shane Burkhart, Evansville Bosse
2023 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates
Sunday, June 4 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).
Wednesday, June 7 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at venue TBA — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).
Friday, June 9 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter — girls, 5:30 p.m. CDT (6:30 p.m. EDT); boys, to follow, about 7:30 p.m. CDT (8:30 p.m. EDT). Ticket information, TBA.
Saturday, June 10 — Futures Games and Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Futures Games, girls, noon; boys, 2:00 p.m.; Senior girls, 5:00 p.m.; Senior boys, to follow (about 7:30 p.m.). Tickets go on sale on April 15.