The 2023 Sertoma Award winners were recognized at a ceremony at the Fort Wayne Sports Club on March 20.
This year's award winners are listed below:
2023 Award Recipients
Bishop Dwenger High School ...................................... Avery Ledo
Bishop Luers High School ........................................... Abigail Hall
Blackhawk Christian High School.............................. Gage Sefton
Canterbury High School ...................................... Coleman Mauch
Carroll High School ....................................................... Kirsten Lee
Concordia Lutheran High School............................ James Rusher
Heritage High School ................................................... Claire Bickel
Homestead High School ........................................... Gianna Zirille
Leo High School ........................................................ Luke Shappell
New Haven High School ........................................ Andrew Arnos
Northrop High School .................................................. Eenroi Mon
North Side High School ................................................. Itoro Udoh
R. Nelson Snider High School ................................... Lincoln Firks
South Side High School ............................................. Jaclyn Embry
Wayne High School ....................................................... Jacob Voliva
Woodlan High School .................................................... Avah Smith