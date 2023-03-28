The 2023 Sertoma Award winners were recognized at a ceremony at the Fort Wayne Sports Club on March 20. 

This year's award winners are listed below:

2023 Award Recipients

Bishop Dwenger High School ...................................... Avery Ledo

Bishop Luers High School ........................................... Abigail Hall

Blackhawk Christian High School.............................. Gage Sefton

Canterbury High School ...................................... Coleman Mauch

Carroll High School ....................................................... Kirsten Lee

Concordia Lutheran High School............................ James Rusher

Heritage High School ................................................... Claire Bickel

Homestead High School ........................................... Gianna Zirille

Leo High School ........................................................ Luke Shappell

New Haven High School ........................................ Andrew Arnos

Northrop High School .................................................. Eenroi Mon

North Side High School ................................................. Itoro Udoh

R. Nelson Snider High School ................................... Lincoln Firks

South Side High School ............................................. Jaclyn Embry

Wayne High School ....................................................... Jacob Voliva

Woodlan High School .................................................... Avah Smith

