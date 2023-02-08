Girls Basketball: Concordia Sectional Semifinal, Woodlan vs. Heritage (copy)

Woodlan senior Avah Smith surveys the Heritage defense during the Warriors' 45-34 win over the Patriots in the Class 3A Concordia Sectional Semifinals on Friday. Smith was named to the 2022-23 ACAC All-Conference first-team, which was released Tuesday. 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

Two Woodlan players, senior Avah Smith and junior Taylor Kneubuhler, have been named to the 2022-23 ACAC All-Conference Girls Basketball first-team, which was released late Tuesday. Warriors senior Addie Goheen was named to the second-team. 

South Adams junior Macy Pries and Heritage senior Claire Bickel also earned first-team honors. 

Conference champion Jay County also had two first-team honorees in seniors Renna Schwieterman and Gabi Bilbrey and a second-team honoree in junior Sophie Saxman. 

The full ACAC All-Conference teams are listed below:

ACAC Girls Basketball 

Team, Place, ACAC Record

Jay County, 1, 6-0

Woodlan, 2, 5-1

South Adams, 3, 3-3

Heritage, 3, 3-3

Bluffton, 5, 2-4

Adams Central, 6, 2-4

Southern Wells, 7, 0-6

ACAC Selections

ACAC 1st Team

Player, Grade, School

Renna Schwieterman, 12, Jay County

Avah Smith, 12, Woodlan

Macy Pries, 11, South Adams

Taylor Kneubuhler, 11, Woodlan

Gabi Bilbrey, 12, Jay County

Claire Bickel, 12, Heritage

ACAC 2nd Team

Player, Grade, School

Peyton Pries, 12, South Adams

Haley Gibson, 11, Bluffton

Gracie Garwood, 12, Adams Central

Sophie Saxman, 11, Jay County

Addie Goheen, 12, Woodlan

Athena Schwartz, 11, Adams Central

Honorable Mention

Player, Grade, School 

Ashlie Needler, 10, Southern Wells

Maryn Schrieiber, 10, Bluffton

Avah Miner, 12, Southern Wells

 

vjacobsen@jg.net 