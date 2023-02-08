Two Woodlan players, senior Avah Smith and junior Taylor Kneubuhler, have been named to the 2022-23 ACAC All-Conference Girls Basketball first-team, which was released late Tuesday. Warriors senior Addie Goheen was named to the second-team.
South Adams junior Macy Pries and Heritage senior Claire Bickel also earned first-team honors.
Conference champion Jay County also had two first-team honorees in seniors Renna Schwieterman and Gabi Bilbrey and a second-team honoree in junior Sophie Saxman.
The full ACAC All-Conference teams are listed below:
ACAC Girls Basketball
Team, Place, ACAC Record
Jay County, 1, 6-0
Woodlan, 2, 5-1
South Adams, 3, 3-3
Heritage, 3, 3-3
Bluffton, 5, 2-4
Adams Central, 6, 2-4
Southern Wells, 7, 0-6
ACAC Selections
ACAC 1st Team
Player, Grade, School
Renna Schwieterman, 12, Jay County
Avah Smith, 12, Woodlan
Macy Pries, 11, South Adams
Taylor Kneubuhler, 11, Woodlan
Gabi Bilbrey, 12, Jay County
Claire Bickel, 12, Heritage
ACAC 2nd Team
Player, Grade, School
Peyton Pries, 12, South Adams
Haley Gibson, 11, Bluffton
Gracie Garwood, 12, Adams Central
Sophie Saxman, 11, Jay County
Addie Goheen, 12, Woodlan
Athena Schwartz, 11, Adams Central
Honorable Mention
Player, Grade, School
Ashlie Needler, 10, Southern Wells
Maryn Schrieiber, 10, Bluffton
Avah Miner, 12, Southern Wells