Adams Central, which went 3-0 in ACAC girls tennis play, leads the All-ACAC team announced Thursday. The first team includes Flying Jets singles players Jessica Tobias and Hillary Tobias and the Jets doubles duo of Kellyn Bertsch and Alexa Brotherton. Bluffton singles player Monroe Heller also earned first-team honors. 

The full All-ACAC team for 2022 is listed below:

1st Team

Singles

Jessica Tobias Adams Central

Monroe Heller Bluffton

Hillary Tobias Adams Central

Doubles

Madison Dirksen/Holly Hemmelgarn Jay County

Kellyn Bertsch/Alexa Brotherton Adams Central

2nd Team

Singles

Brenna Haines Jay County

Doubles

Grace Barkley/Samantha Weigel South Adams

Finals Girls Tennis Standings:

1.  Adams Central 3-0
2.  Jay County 2-1
3.  South Adams 1-2
4.  Bluffton 0-3

