Adams Central, which went 3-0 in ACAC girls tennis play, leads the All-ACAC team announced Thursday. The first team includes Flying Jets singles players Jessica Tobias and Hillary Tobias and the Jets doubles duo of Kellyn Bertsch and Alexa Brotherton. Bluffton singles player Monroe Heller also earned first-team honors.
The full All-ACAC team for 2022 is listed below:
1st Team
Singles
Jessica Tobias Adams Central
Monroe Heller Bluffton
Hillary Tobias Adams Central
Doubles
Madison Dirksen/Holly Hemmelgarn Jay County
Kellyn Bertsch/Alexa Brotherton Adams Central
2nd Team
Singles
Brenna Haines Jay County
Doubles
Grace Barkley/Samantha Weigel South Adams
Finals Girls Tennis Standings: