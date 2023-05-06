Columbia City sophomore Addison Baxter announced on social media Friday afternoon that she has committed to Butler women's basketball.
Baxter averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 0.6 blocks as a sophomore for the Eagles, who went 20-3 and were undefeated in the NE8.
She was named to the inaugural Indiana All-Star Futures team, and was an IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15, First-Team All-NE8 and First-Team All-Northeast Indiana honoree this season.
"I committed to Butler University for basketball. It's my dream school, I've wanted to go there for so long," Baxter said after competing at the NE8 Track and Field Meet at New Haven on Friday evening. "I'm really grateful for my family, my coaches, my teammates, and everybody that's supported me. I couldn't have done it without them and God, who has blessed me with everything I could possibly ask for. I'm just so grateful."
1000% COMMITTED! GO BULLDOGS 🐶💙
Butler is led by Austin Parkinson, who was hired in April of 2022 and led the Bulldogs to an 11-19 record in his first season.
"They push you to be yourself. They push greatness out of you, they push you to be your best, and that's something that's really important to me, because I want to be the best player I can be. I'm truly grateful I was given the opportunity to play for coaches like that," Baxter said. "Butler is an amazing academic school, and right now I want to pursue a career in dentistry, and I think having a Butler degree will help that a lot."