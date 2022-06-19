Huntington North senior Addison Wiley won the 800 at Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Sunday in a time of 2:04.64. That mark is the fifth fastest time by a high school girl in the U.S. this season and the fastest run by Wiley this year. It is over a second faster than her winning time at the girls state finals in Bloomington earlier this month and just 0.23 seconds off her all-time personal record set at the Brooks Invitational in 2021.
More Wiley dominance in Oregon #FormerViking pic.twitter.com/XgGbHbzKmQ— HN Athletics (@hnvikings) June 19, 2022