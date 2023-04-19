Dave Panning was approved as Angola girls basketball coach on Tuesday evening. Panning, who previously served as the Hornets JV coach, takes over a varsity team that went 11-11 in 2022-23. He replaces Nick Burlingame, who had a record of 45-27 in three seasons with the Hornets, winning a sectional title in 2021.
Also on Tuesday, Wawasee announced the hiring of Lou Lefevre as the Warriors boys basketball coach. Lefevre has coached at North Harrison for the last four seasons, putting together a record of 64-26 with a sectional title. Before that, he coached at Providence and Tipton, as well as at schools in Georgia and Connecticut. He has a career record of 615-240, and has won six sectional championships and two regional titles in Indiana. Lefevre replaces Jon Everingham, who coached at Wawasee for seven years with a 62-103 record.
"We are excited to have Coach Lefevre leading our boys basketball program and look forward to his future work with our student-athletes," Wawasee athletic director Brent Doty wrote in a press release announcing the hiring. "We had a number of veteran head coaches reach out and apply for this position along with a group of experienced, young coaches who will undoubtedly make an impact in years to come. However, after meeting with Coach Lefevre, we felt his knowledge, experience, philosophy, leadership and passion for high school basketball were the best fit for the program. We are excited for our student-athletes and the opportunity for them to develop under Coach Lefevre's leadership."
Lefevre described his move to Wawasee as "an easy choice."
"A coach looking for a new position usually looks at two things: The quality of the people in charge of the school operation and the present condition of the basketball program. Both seem very strong at Wawasee. The administrators in charge of Wawasee High School and the entire Wawasee School Corporation seem to be the exact type of skilled, welcoming and supportive educators that any coach could hope to work for. That, coupled with the fact that coach Jon Everingham has built a strong foundation in the basketball program for me to try to build on, made Wawasee the easy choice for me, over other possible opportunities," Lefevre was quoted in the press release.