Blackhawk Christian held steady at No. 2 in Class 2A in the AP boys basketball poll released Tuesday. The Braves (14-1), who beat Homestead and Bishop Luers last week, drew six of 14 first-place votes. Linton-Stockton (13-1) drew the other eight.
Norwell (12-2) is ranked fourth in Class 3A after wins over Wayne and Bellmont last week. West Noble (12-1) is ranked sixth after winning the NECC Tournament title. Mishawaka Marian (13-1) is ranked No. 1 in 3A with 13 of 14 first-place votes.
Homestead continues to receive votes in Class 4A after going 1-2 with losses to Blackhawk Christian and Marion. Ben Davis (18-0) remains No. 1 in Class 4A.
Orleans (12-1) is the top-ranked team in Class A.
The full poll is listed below:
Class 4A
1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 18-0 280 1
2. Penn 10-1 232 2
3. Brownsburg 14-1 226 3
4. Indpls Cathedral 9-2 204 4
5. Center Grove 14-1 156 5
6. Hammond Central 16-1 142 7
7. Westfield 9-2 91 9
8. Kokomo 10-4 77 NR
9. New Palestine 12-0 65 NR
10. Jennings Co. 13-1 60 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 51. Homestead 51. Munster 18. Lafayette Harrison 12. Mishawaka 8. Lawrence North 7.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Mishawaka Marian (13) 13-1 274 1
2. NorthWood (1) 11-2 246 2
3. N. Daviess 13-2 216 3
4. Norwell 12-2 192 4
5. S. Bend Washington 12-2 160 5
6. W. Noble 12-1 148 6
7. Indpls Chatard 8-2 105 8
8. Oak Hill 12-1 85 10
9. Lake Station 11-1 76 NR
10. Scottsburg 12-2 74 9
Others receiving votes: Beech Grove 38. Lebanon 13. Connersville 12. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Evansville Memorial 8. Guerin Catholic 8. Indpls Brebeuf 7. Heritage Hills 6.<
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (8) 13-1 268 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 14-1 264 2
3. S. Spencer 13-1 216 3
4. Wapahani 12-1 187 4
5. Gary 21st Century 12-3 158 6
6. Taylor 12-1 131 5
7. Brownstown 9-3 127 7
8. University 11-1 123 8
9. Providence 8-3 71 10
10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 13-2 60 9
Others receiving votes: Tipton 30. Indpls Covenant Christian 13. Carroll (Flora) 8. Manchester 6. Triton Central 6. Sullivan 6. Wabash 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Orleans (12) 12-1 276 1
2. Bloomfield 12-3 233 2
3. Bethesda Christian (2) 11-1 218 3
4. Loogootee 10-4 173 4
5. Ev. Christian 8-6 144 6
6. Indpls Lutheran 8-3 138 5
7. Fountain Central 10-3 133 7
8. Blue River 8-3 109 8
9. Tri 8-2 102 10
10. Barr-Reeve 8-6 54 9
Others receiving votes: Bethany Christian 32. Tindley 32. Morgan Twp. 16. Greenwood Christian 8. Liberty Christian 6. Edinburgh 6.