Six local teams are ranked in the top 10 in their classification in the AP Boys Basketball Preseason Poll, which was released Tuesday.
Blackhawk Christian, which went 23-5 last season, is the top-ranked team in the area to start the season, appearing at No. 2 in Class 2A with one first-place vote. Eastside (25-2 in 2021-22) opens at No. 6 and Central Noble (28-3), which reached the Class 2A state final, opens tied for No. 9 in the classification. Linton-Stockton opens the season at No. 1, and six Class 2A teams received a first-place vote. Churubusco and Bishop Luers each received votes.
In Class 3A, Leo (21-6) opens at No. 4 and Norwell (22-5) at No. 7. Mishawaka Marian is the preseason No. 1. Concordia, which beat Leo in the season opener Wednesday, received votes.
Homestead (22-6) opens at No. 8 in Class 4A, and Cathedral opens at No. 1. Warsaw received votes.
No local teams received votes in Class A, where Barr-Reeve opens at No. 1
The full poll is listed below, with records as of noon Tuesday.
Class 4A
W-L Pts
1. Indpls Cathedral (5) 1-0 131
2. Indpls Ben Davis 1-0 118
3. Fishers (1) 0-1 112
4. Carmel (1) 1-0 97
5. Kokomo 0-0 74
6. Penn 0-0 72
7. Chesterton (1) 0-0 66
8. Homestead 0-0 47
9. Bloomington North 1-0 38
10. Brownsburg 0-0 34
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 29. Westfield 26. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 26. Indpls N. Central 20. Lawrence North 12. Terre Haute North 12. Anderson 12. Warsaw 8. Floyd Central 7. Valparaiso 7. Warren Central 6. Jasper 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts
1. Mishawaka Marian (2) 0-0 122
2. NorthWood (3) 0-0 106
3. Glenn (2) 0-0 93
4. Leo 0-0 69
5. Connersville 0-0 64
6. Beech Grove 0-1 62
7. Norwell 0-0 60
8. Indpls Brebeuf 1-0 44
9. New Castle 1-0 40
10. Greensburg 0-0 32
Others receiving votes: N. Daviess 29. Culver Academy 24. Peru 21. N. Harrison 14. S. Bend Washington 12. Ft. Wayne Concordia 9. Danville 9. Ev. Mater Dei 8. Guerin Catholic 8. Heritage Christian 7. S. Bend St. Joseph's 7.
Class 2A
W-L Pts
1. Linton-Stockton (2) 0-0 116
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 0-0 81
3. Carroll (Flora) 1-0 73
4. Brownstown (1) 0-0 70
5. Providence (1) 0-0 68
6. Eastside 0-0 63
7. Wapahani (1) 0-1 58
8. Monroe Central (1) 0-1 51
9. Eastern Hancock 0-0 45
(tie) Central Noble 0-0 45
Others receiving votes: Lake Station 30. S. Spencer 25. Lafayette Catholic 20. Sullivan 18. Lighthouse CPA 18. Northeastern 14. Andrean 10. S. Knox 9. Churubusco 7. Forest Park 7. Ft. Wayne Luers 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts
1. Barr-Reeve (1) 0-0 118
2. Gary 21st Century (3) 1-0 112
3. Loogootee (1) 0-1 100
4. Jac-Cen-Del (1) 1-0 73
5. Edinburgh 1-0 59
6. Bloomfield 0-0 55
7. Tindley (1) 0-1 54
8. N. White 0-1 52
9. Indpls Lutheran 0-0 49
10. Liberty Christian 1-0 27
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 22. Triton 22. Covington 18. Southwood 16. Ev. Christian 15. Borden 15. Argos 8. Indpls Metro 7. Rock Creek Academy 6. Shakamak 6. Kouts 6.