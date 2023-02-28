Three local players have been named to the IBCA Girls Basketball Supreme 15 Underclass team: Columbia City's Addison Baxter, Norwell's Kennedy Fuelling and Snider's Jordyn Poole.
Huntington North's Taylor Double, Northrop's Saniya Jackson and Garrett's Bailey Kelham were all named to the Senior Large School All-State team. Central Noble's Madison Vice was named Senior Small School All-State.
Snider's Johnea Donahue was named to the Junior Large School All-State team.
The full all-state teams are listed below:
2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State
Supreme 15
Asiah Baxter, Warren Central
Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer
Cristen Carter, Ben Davis
Asia Donald, Hobart
Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian
Laila Hull, Zionsville
RaShunda Jones, South Bend Washington
McKenna Layden, Northwestern
Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern
Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence
Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington
Hailey Smith, Fishers
Saige Stahl, Columbus East
Josie Trabel, East Central
Amber Tretter, Forest Park
Large School All-State
Savanna Bischoff, Center Grove
Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern
Ava Couch, North Central (Indianapolis)
Taylor Double, Huntington North
Julia Economou, Penn
Eva Fisher, Northridge
Brea Garber, Fairfield
Layla Gold, Indianapolis Cathedral
Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine
Saniya Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop
Bailey Kelham, Garrett
Renna Schwieterman, Jay County
Olivia Smith, Fishers
Ava Weber, Corydon Central
Monica Williams, Lawrence North
Small School All-State
Tori Allen, Andrean
Carley Begle, Forest Park
Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester
Ally Capouch, Kouts
Lauren Colon, Andrean
Gloria Brewer, Greencastle
Kelsey DuBois, University
Olivia Marks, South Central (Union Mills)
Bailey Parham, Tri
Ashlee Schram, Tipton
Payton Seay, University
Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran
Tori Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic
Madison Vice, Central Noble
Linzie Wernert, Lanesville
Honorable Mention
Shayla Alexander, Mishawaka Marian
Leah Bachmann, Columbus East
Laney Baker, East Central
Lauren Barker, Columbus North
Caroline Bell, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard
Lydia Betz, Forest Park
Skylar Bos, DeMotte Christian
Trinity Britton, South Spencer
Amiyah Buchanan, Evansville North
Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso
Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley
Aubry Cole, Seeger
Jackie Crews, Paoli
Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage
Taylor Delp, Plymouth
Bailey Duke, Riverton Parke
Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville
Gretchen Farley, Park Tudor
Katelyn Fennell, West Vigo
Abby Fleetwood, Indian Creek
Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Sophia Frasure, North Judson
Morgan Gawthrop, Fairfield
Addie Graf, Washington Township
Lizzie Graham, Triton Central
Taylor Guess, Ben Davis
Maddy Hackman, Brownstown Central
Lailah Hadley, Purdue Poly-Englewood
Kendall Hale, Cannelton
Nakiya Harris, North Central (Indianapolis)
Peyton Hartsough, Lakeland
Deannaya Haseman, Lapel
Ella Haupert, Southwood
Caitlin Heim, Bloomington South
Aliyah Hershberger, Mishawaka Marian
Sydney Horton, Roncalli
Journey Howard, New Albany
Emma Hunter, Greencastle
Nevaeh Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop
Kyndell Jochim, Franklin Community
Rhylan Kalb, Northeast Dubois
Sydney Keane, Bellmont
Grace Kreischer, Eastside
Bailey Kuesch, Southridge
Morgan Lawrence, Winchester
Ashley Lewis, Monrovia
Tyra Marcum, Goshen
Kennedy Martin, West Lafayette
Reagan Martin, Owen Valley
Emily Mattingly, Evansville Memorial
Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin)
Brooklyn McLemore, Fort Wayne Northrop
Kaydence Mellott, Tippecanoe Valley
Preslee Michael, Terre Haute North
Campbell Moore, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Briley Munchel, Rushville
Annaka Nelson, Fort Wayne Concordia
Bailey Orme, Corydon Central
Kylie Palmer, White River Valley
Abby Parsons, Cascade
Khloe Patterson, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Cameryn Rector, Danville
Lizzie Redar, Lawrenceburg
Delaney Richardson, Bloomfield
Gabby Richie, Logansport
Tessa Robertson, North White
Katheryn Rutherford, Western Boone
Kassidy Schell, Franklin County
Hallie Schweitzer, Triton Central
Lela Scott, Southport
Jalyn Shelby, Evansville North
Avah Smith, Woodlan
Morgan Sonner, Lanesville
Audri Spencer, Northview
Grace Stapleton, Eastern Hancock
Alison Stephens, Homestead
Sydney Swan, Clinton Prairie
Aleia Sweet, Southwood
Kailyn Terrell, Brownsburg
Sanaa Thomas, Warren Central
Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley
Alexis Tucker, Gibson Southern
Addison Ward, Twin Lakes
Sydney Warran, Cascade
Kate Wenger, Evansville Mater Dei
Ruby White, Eastern Hancock
Camryn Wise, Wapahani
Isabelle Wooten, Danville
Amari Wright, Yorktown
2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State
Supreme 15
Lillian Barnes, Valparaiso
Addison Baxter, Columbia City
Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell
Avery Gordon, Brownsburg
Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central
Lola Lampley, Lawrence Central
Maya Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern
Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider
Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington
Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence
Meredith Tippner, Noblesville
Reagan Wilson, Noblesville
Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek
Juliann Woodard, Jennings County
Large School All-State
Kamrah Banks, Decatur Central
Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central
Addison Bowsman, Twin Lakes
Johnea Donahue, Fort Wayne Snider
Lauren Foster, Indian Creek
Talia Harris, Fishers
Denyha Jacobs, Warren Central
Ellie Kelleher, Westfield
Monique Mitchell, South Bend Washington
Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes
Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights
Gabby Spink, Gibson Southern
Samiyah Stout, Elkhart
Leah West, Greensburg
Ryiah Wilson, South Bend Washington
Small School All-State
Carley Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic
Ella Bobe, South Knox
Bradie Chambers, Linton-Stockton
Hadley Crosier, Lanesville
Kenzie Garner, Sheridan
Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora)
Jacklynn Hosier, Alexandria
Maya Layton, Faith Christian
Addisen Mastriano, Northeastern
Sophia Morrison, Eastbrook
Isabel Scales, Caston
Emma Simpson, Parke Heritage
Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora)
Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian
Laniah Wills, Lapel
Honorable Mention
Kimber Abshear, Monroe Central
Madi Allen, North Decatur
Emma Ancelet, Danville
Audrey Annee, Center Grove
Madisyn Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence
Molly Baker, Columbia City
Audry Barron, Shawe Memorial
Payton Benge, Plainfield
Hannah Bledsoe, Barr-Reeve
Joslyn Bricker, Warsaw
Chaney Brown, Greenfield-Central
Erica Buening, Franklin Community
Maddie Carnes, Springs Valley
Hailey Cole, Bellmont
Kennedy Coleman, Charlestown
Kenley Cornelius, Tri
Morgan Cross, Northridge
Jalyn Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)
Laniah Davis, Marquette Catholic
Mya Davis, Heritage Christian
Aijia Elliott, Kokomo
Myah Epps, Homestead
Gracie Fields, Huntington North
Makenzie Fuess, Norwell
Becca Gerdt, Valparaiso
Arianna Gerkin, Vincennes Lincoln
Sarah Gick, Benton Central
Soriah Gouard, Decatur Central
Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern
Alyssa Groover, Corydon Central
Emma Haan, Zionsville
Lexi Hale, Northwestern
Rachel Harshman, Mooresville
Ella Hickok, Hamilton Heights
Bren Hill, South Knox
Kyra Hill, Goshen
Olivia Howell, Eastbrook
Keylee Hudson, Eastern Greene
Chloe Hunt, Western
Swynn Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop
Kaiden James, New Washington
Sydney Jerrells, Linton-Stockton
Sophie Johnson, Evansville Memorial
Madison Keith, Trinity Lutheran
Avery Kelley, Evansville Memorial
Scarlett Kimbrell, Franklin Community
Clair Klinger, Washington Township
Taylor Kneubuhler, Woodlan
Ayla Krygier, Lake Central
Kayla Lacombe, Indianapolis Tech
Claire Lindsey, Roncalli
Gracie Little, Washington Township
Koryn Marshall, Heritage Christian
Alex McKinley, North Knox
Kassie McMasters, Southport
Nicole Mears, Franklin County
Julia Meyer, Jac-Cen-Del
Norah Miller, Evansville Reitz
Brynn Owens, Austin
Emily Parker, Boonville
Tia Phinezy, Fort Wayne Snider
Madelyn Poynter, Lapel
Lexi Primus, North Knox
Brooklynn Renn, Silver Creek
Emma Reust, Homestead
Ellie Richardson, Scottsburg
Mia Robbennolt, Bloomington North
Abagail Rousey, Bloomington Lighthouse
Molly Schulte, South Spencer
Shelby Seay, North Central (Farmersburg)
Addie Shank, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City
Madalynn Shirley, Evansville Central
Aniah Smith, Avon
Emma Sperry, Frankton
Kendall Sterling, Seymour
Mariah Stoltzfus, Bethany Christian
Adrianne Tolen, West Lafayette
Marissa Trout, Huntington North
Jessa Troy, Penn
Josie Vaughn, Corydon Central
Addyson Viers, Triton
Kaycie Warfel, Pendleton Heights
Sarah Werth, West Lafayette
Ava Wheeler, Borden
Trinity Wilburn, Faith Christian
Ava Wilson, Shelbyville
Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central
Brooke Winchester, Warsaw
Ava Ziolkowski, Crown Point