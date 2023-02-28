Three local players have been named to the IBCA Girls Basketball Supreme 15 Underclass team: Columbia City's Addison Baxter, Norwell's Kennedy Fuelling and Snider's Jordyn Poole. 

Huntington North's Taylor Double, Northrop's Saniya Jackson and Garrett's Bailey Kelham were all named to the Senior Large School All-State team. Central Noble's Madison Vice was named Senior Small School All-State. 

Snider's Johnea Donahue was named to the Junior Large School All-State team.

The full all-state teams are listed below:

2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State

Supreme 15

Asiah Baxter, Warren Central

Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer

Cristen Carter, Ben Davis

Asia Donald, Hobart

Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian

Laila Hull, Zionsville

RaShunda Jones, South Bend Washington

McKenna Layden, Northwestern

Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern

Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence

Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Hailey Smith, Fishers

Saige Stahl, Columbus East

Josie Trabel, East Central

Amber Tretter, Forest Park

Large School All-State

Savanna Bischoff, Center Grove

Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern

Ava Couch, North Central (Indianapolis)

Taylor Double, Huntington North

Julia Economou, Penn

Eva Fisher, Northridge

Brea Garber, Fairfield

Layla Gold, Indianapolis Cathedral

Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine

Saniya Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop

Bailey Kelham, Garrett

Renna Schwieterman, Jay County

Olivia Smith, Fishers

Ava Weber, Corydon Central

Monica Williams, Lawrence North

Small School All-State

Tori Allen, Andrean

Carley Begle, Forest Park

Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester

Ally Capouch, Kouts

Lauren Colon, Andrean

Gloria Brewer, Greencastle

Kelsey DuBois, University

Olivia Marks, South Central (Union Mills)

Bailey Parham, Tri

Ashlee Schram, Tipton

Payton Seay, University

Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran

Tori Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic

Madison Vice, Central Noble

Linzie Wernert, Lanesville

Honorable Mention

Shayla Alexander, Mishawaka Marian

Leah Bachmann, Columbus East

Laney Baker, East Central

Lauren Barker, Columbus North

Caroline Bell, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Lydia Betz, Forest Park

Skylar Bos, DeMotte Christian

Trinity Britton, South Spencer

Amiyah Buchanan, Evansville North

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso

Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley

Aubry Cole, Seeger

Jackie Crews, Paoli

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage

Taylor Delp, Plymouth

Bailey Duke, Riverton Parke

Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville

Gretchen Farley, Park Tudor

Katelyn Fennell, West Vigo

Abby Fleetwood, Indian Creek

Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Sophia Frasure, North Judson

Morgan Gawthrop, Fairfield

Addie Graf, Washington Township

Lizzie Graham, Triton Central

Taylor Guess, Ben Davis

Maddy Hackman, Brownstown Central

Lailah Hadley, Purdue Poly-Englewood

Kendall Hale, Cannelton

Nakiya Harris, North Central (Indianapolis)

Peyton Hartsough, Lakeland

Deannaya Haseman, Lapel

Ella Haupert, Southwood

Caitlin Heim, Bloomington South

Aliyah Hershberger, Mishawaka Marian

Sydney Horton, Roncalli

Journey Howard, New Albany

Emma Hunter, Greencastle

Nevaeh Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop

Kyndell Jochim, Franklin Community

Rhylan Kalb, Northeast Dubois

Sydney Keane, Bellmont

Grace Kreischer, Eastside

Bailey Kuesch, Southridge

Morgan Lawrence, Winchester

Ashley Lewis, Monrovia

Tyra Marcum, Goshen

Kennedy Martin, West Lafayette

Reagan Martin, Owen Valley

Emily Mattingly, Evansville Memorial

Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin)

Brooklyn McLemore, Fort Wayne Northrop

Kaydence Mellott, Tippecanoe Valley

Preslee Michael, Terre Haute North

Campbell Moore, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Briley Munchel, Rushville

Annaka Nelson, Fort Wayne Concordia

Bailey Orme, Corydon Central

Kylie Palmer, White River Valley

Abby Parsons, Cascade

Khloe Patterson, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Cameryn Rector, Danville

Lizzie Redar, Lawrenceburg

Delaney Richardson, Bloomfield

Gabby Richie, Logansport

Tessa Robertson, North White

Katheryn Rutherford, Western Boone

Kassidy Schell, Franklin County

Hallie Schweitzer, Triton Central

Lela Scott, Southport

Jalyn Shelby, Evansville North

Avah Smith, Woodlan

Morgan Sonner, Lanesville

Audri Spencer, Northview

Grace Stapleton, Eastern Hancock

Alison Stephens, Homestead

Sydney Swan, Clinton Prairie

Aleia Sweet, Southwood

Kailyn Terrell, Brownsburg

Sanaa Thomas, Warren Central

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley

Alexis Tucker, Gibson Southern

Addison Ward, Twin Lakes

Sydney Warran, Cascade

Kate Wenger, Evansville Mater Dei

Ruby White, Eastern Hancock

Camryn Wise, Wapahani

Isabelle Wooten, Danville

Amari Wright, Yorktown

2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State

Supreme 15

Lillian Barnes, Valparaiso

Addison Baxter, Columbia City

Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell

Avery Gordon, Brownsburg

Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central

Lola Lampley, Lawrence Central

Maya Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern

Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider

Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence

Meredith Tippner, Noblesville

Reagan Wilson, Noblesville

Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek

Juliann Woodard, Jennings County

Large School All-State

Kamrah Banks, Decatur Central

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central

Addison Bowsman, Twin Lakes

Johnea Donahue, Fort Wayne Snider

Lauren Foster, Indian Creek

Talia Harris, Fishers

Denyha Jacobs, Warren Central

Ellie Kelleher, Westfield

Monique Mitchell, South Bend Washington

Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes

Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights

Gabby Spink, Gibson Southern

Samiyah Stout, Elkhart

Leah West, Greensburg

Ryiah Wilson, South Bend Washington

Small School All-State

Carley Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic

Ella Bobe, South Knox

Bradie Chambers, Linton-Stockton

Hadley Crosier, Lanesville

Kenzie Garner, Sheridan

Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora)

Jacklynn Hosier, Alexandria

Maya Layton, Faith Christian

Addisen Mastriano, Northeastern

Sophia Morrison, Eastbrook

Isabel Scales, Caston

Emma Simpson, Parke Heritage

Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora)

Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian

Laniah Wills, Lapel

Honorable Mention

Kimber Abshear, Monroe Central

Madi Allen, North Decatur

Emma Ancelet, Danville

Audrey Annee, Center Grove

Madisyn Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence

Molly Baker, Columbia City

Audry Barron, Shawe Memorial

Payton Benge, Plainfield

Hannah Bledsoe, Barr-Reeve

Joslyn Bricker, Warsaw

Chaney Brown, Greenfield-Central

Erica Buening, Franklin Community

Maddie Carnes, Springs Valley

Hailey Cole, Bellmont

Kennedy Coleman, Charlestown

Kenley Cornelius, Tri

Morgan Cross, Northridge

Jalyn Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)

Laniah Davis, Marquette Catholic

Mya Davis, Heritage Christian

Aijia Elliott, Kokomo

Myah Epps, Homestead

Gracie Fields, Huntington North

Makenzie Fuess, Norwell

Becca Gerdt, Valparaiso

Arianna Gerkin, Vincennes Lincoln

Sarah Gick, Benton Central

Soriah Gouard, Decatur Central

Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern

Alyssa Groover, Corydon Central

Emma Haan, Zionsville

Lexi Hale, Northwestern

Rachel Harshman, Mooresville

Ella Hickok, Hamilton Heights

Bren Hill, South Knox

Kyra Hill, Goshen

Olivia Howell, Eastbrook

Keylee Hudson, Eastern Greene

Chloe Hunt, Western

Swynn Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop

Kaiden James, New Washington

Sydney Jerrells, Linton-Stockton

Sophie Johnson, Evansville Memorial

Madison Keith, Trinity Lutheran

Avery Kelley, Evansville Memorial

Scarlett Kimbrell, Franklin Community

Clair Klinger, Washington Township

Taylor Kneubuhler, Woodlan

Ayla Krygier, Lake Central

Kayla Lacombe, Indianapolis Tech

Claire Lindsey, Roncalli

Gracie Little, Washington Township

Koryn Marshall, Heritage Christian

Alex McKinley, North Knox

Kassie McMasters, Southport

Nicole Mears, Franklin County

Julia Meyer, Jac-Cen-Del

Norah Miller, Evansville Reitz

Brynn Owens, Austin

Emily Parker, Boonville

Tia Phinezy, Fort Wayne Snider

Madelyn Poynter, Lapel

Lexi Primus, North Knox

Brooklynn Renn, Silver Creek

Emma Reust, Homestead

Ellie Richardson, Scottsburg

Mia Robbennolt, Bloomington North

Abagail Rousey, Bloomington Lighthouse

Molly Schulte, South Spencer

Shelby Seay, North Central (Farmersburg)

Addie Shank, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City

Madalynn Shirley, Evansville Central

Aniah Smith, Avon

Emma Sperry, Frankton

Kendall Sterling, Seymour

Mariah Stoltzfus, Bethany Christian

Adrianne Tolen, West Lafayette

Marissa Trout, Huntington North

Jessa Troy, Penn

Josie Vaughn, Corydon Central

Addyson Viers, Triton

Kaycie Warfel, Pendleton Heights

Sarah Werth, West Lafayette

Ava Wheeler, Borden

Trinity Wilburn, Faith Christian

Ava Wilson, Shelbyville

Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central

Brooke Winchester, Warsaw

Ava Ziolkowski, Crown Point

