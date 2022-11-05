MUNCIE – The Providence Pioneers entered the state finals Saturday as the No. 1 team in Class 3A and left no doubt about that status, beating Bellmont in four sets, 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16.
The Braves have reached the state finals in three of the last four seasons, but come up short each time.
Providence, which claimed its fourth state title and first since 2015, won the first two sets in commanding fashion.
Delaney Lawson had a kill on the first point of the match, and a service error by the Pioneers gave Bellmont a 2-1 lead in the first set. But Providence scored the next four points, building up a head of steam that allowed them to blow past the the Braves 25-15. It wasn't just the efforts of one or two stars hurting the Braves: While Lawson had six kills for Bellmont in the first set, Lilly Kaiser and Nicole Stratford each had three for the Pioneers, and four more Providence players had two.
Bellmont lost the first eight points of the second set. Although the Braves managed to reel off three straight points several times in the second, they never came close to catching the Pioneers, who won the set 25-16.
Bellmont and Providence traded points early in the third set, but the Pioneers started to pull away. By they time they were leading 15-9, it appeared as if Providence would be headed for a quick, three-set victory.
Not so fast: The Braves won seven of the next eight points to tie the set at 16-all, and from that point on it was a dogfight to the finish. Bellmont won five of the last six points of the set, all of them on kills by Hailey Cole or Jackie Sutter, to win the third set 25-22 and force a fourth.
Bellmont took a 4-1 at the start of the fourth and led 9-4 after an attack error by Providence. But the Pioneers were soon back on track, winning four straight points and 11 of the next 13 to go up 15-11. They barely slowed down from there, winning eight of the last nine points to claim the fourth set 25-16.
Cole led the Braves with 15 kills, Lawson had 13 and Sutter had nine. Abby Julius had 15 kills for the Pioneers and Lilly Kaiser and Makenzie Wagner each had 14.