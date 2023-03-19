LOGANSPORT – The legacy continues for Blackhawk Christian.
The Braves beat Lewis Cass 75-58 in Logansport on Saturday night to claim their fourth semistate title and third since 2019.
No. 3 Blackhawk Christian (26-3) is set to play No. 1 Linton-Stockton (29-1) in the Class 2A State Final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.
"It feels great. We've had success in the past, thanks to great players and great coaches, so it feels great to keep that legacy of winning going," said Blackhawk Christian senior Gage Sefton said.
After beating No. 7 Gary 21st Century 88-82 in the morning semifinal at the Berry Bowl, the Braves had just a few hours to regroup and prepare for a Lewis Cass team that beat No. 2 Wapahani (25-2) in the second semifinal.
"They've been on our radar. For some reason, I told Coach (Mike) Lindsey early in the year, maybe five games in, I'd flagged Lewis Cass, I'd see a couple scores and I was like, 'They might be on to something,' " Blackhawk Christian coach Matt Roth said. "You just request the film here and there throughout the year, and then you get to the day and you have a database of stuff."
In the opening minutes of the evening championship the Kings (20-8) showed some of the flair that caught Roth's attention earlier this season. Lewis Cass senior Tyson Good sank a 3-pointer to open the scoring – Blackhawk Christian sophomore Kellen Pickett quickly matched that trey with one of his own. Good's second 3-pointer gave the Kings an 8-5 edge, and later in the first quarter a 3-pointer by junior LJ Hillis gave Lewis Cass a 13-12 edge. But Blackhawk Christian scored the next six points and would not trail for the rest of the night.
"Every postseason game is going to be chippy, and it's going to take longer to break it open," Sefton said. "I feel like we stayed the course well, stayed composed, held it together and had a good third and fourth quarter to pull away."
The Braves led 31-26 at halftime, but early in the third quarter Pickett was called for a foul and was issued a technical on top of it. Good hit four straight free throws to cut Blackhawk Christian's lead to 33-32, but Braves junior Isaac Smith hit his first basket of the game to pump the lead back up to 3 points, and moments later Sefton and fellow Braves senior Jimmy Davidson strung together seven straight points.
"We needed to lock in on defense and limit second-chance shots, and I think we did that," senior Josh Furst said of the Braves, who limited the Kings to three offensive rebounds over the course of the game. "That really put us in a great position to win."
Blackhawk Christian led 49-40 entering the fourth quarter, and Smith poured on 11 of his 13 points in the final period. By the time he hit his third 3-pointer, the Braves were leading 72-52.
Sefton made 11 of 12 shot attempts from the field to finish with a game-high 29 points, and he also had three steals.
"He's just a tremendous leader for us. He does everything," Roth said. "Much like (former Blackhawk Christian star) Caleb Furst said the other day, 'Just win.' Stats are one thing, but just win. He'll do whatever it takes, guard the best guy for 32 minutes. He'll run the point, break the press and get the others involved."
Furst scored 11 points and had five rebounds, Pickett finished with 10 points and five rebounds and Davidson scored nine points and had a game-high seven rebounds. The Braves shot an incredible 28 of 37 (75.7%) from the field.
The Kings shot 55.6% percent in the first half and 47.7% for the game. Good led the Kings with 25 points.