INDIANAPOLIS – The Blackhawk Christian Braves are champions once again.
The No. 3 Braves (27-3) took down No. 1 Linton-Stockton (29-2) 52-45 in the Class 2A state final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Blackhawk Christian won the Class A title in 2019 and the 2A crown in 2021. The Braves are the first team from Indiana to beat the Miners this season.
Linton-Stockton star Joey Hart took control in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 18 points over the first two quarters to give the Miners a 29-18 lead at halftime.
The Braves committed five turnovers in the first half while Linton-Stockton had just one.
But Blackhawk Christian finally got into a groove midway through the third quarter. With three minutes to go in the period, Gage Sefton went to the free throw line, hit his first shot and missed the second, but grabbed his own rebound and put it back up to cut Linton-Stockton's lead to 33-26. Jimmy Davidson got the defensive rebound on the other end, setting up a drive down the lane by Sefton that made the score 33-28.
Sefton then made it five straight points with a turnaround jumper, and with 1:16 left in the quarter Kellen Pickett hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 33.
Braden Walters made a layup for Linton-Stockton just before the buzzer that gave the Miners a 35-33 lead, but the momentum seemed to be on the Braves side heading into the fourth quarter.
The Braves took a 36-35 lead on a Pickett layup at 6:31 in the final period, and a 3-pointer from the corner by Aiden Muldoon stretched the Blackhawk Christian lead to 4 at 4:15.
Pickett hit two free throws at 1:21 to give the Braves a 43-37 lead, but Hart hit a 3-pointer – his first points from the field in the second half – to cut that lead in half with 1:09 to go.
The Braves went 7 of 10 at the free throw line over the final minute. With four seconds to go, Davidson stole the ball from Hart and threw it to Josh Furst under the basket. Furst, who had not scored all game and had attempted just one shot so far in the game, went up for a dunk as time expired to put an exclamation point on the Braves' victory.
Pickett, a sophomore, led the Braves with 19 points and had nine rebounds, and Sefton scored 16 points and had eight rebounds. Hart led all scorers with 23 points, despite being held to five in the second half.