Blackhawk Christian is the new Class 2A No. 1, moving up one spot in this week's AP boys basketball. The Braves (3-0) garnered 10 of 14 first-place votes.
In Class 3A, Norwell (5-1) moved up three spots to No. 5. West Noble (5-0) has moved into the top 10, appearing at No. 7. Concordia (3-1) received votes. Mishawaka Marian (6-0) remains No. 1, receiving 13 first-place votes.
In Class 4A, Homestead (5-0) moved up one spot to No. 5. Ben Davis (7-0) moved into the No. 1 spot after beating previous No. 1 Cathedral, 62-50, on Saturday.
There is also a new No. 1 in Class A, where Bloomfield (5-1) replaced Edinburgh (4-1).
The full poll is listed below:
Associated Press Boys High School Basketball Poll, Dec. 13, 2022
Class 4A
1. Indpls Ben Davis (13) 7-0 278 2
2. Penn (1) 5-0 234 3
3. Brownsburg 6-0 226 4
4. Indpls Cathedral 4-1 192 1
5. Homestead 5-0 155 6
6. Noblesville 4-0 137 NR
7. Chesterton 3-1 91 5
8. Anderson 4-1 68 7
9. Northridge 5-0 62 NR
10. Carmel 4-2 59 8
Others receiving votes: Kokomo 36. Warren Central 27. Center Grove 26. Westfield 21. Fishers 21. Lawrence North 16. Jennings Co. 16. Hammond Central 9. Marion 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Mishawaka Marian (13) 6-0 274 1
2. N. Daviess 5-0 230 2
3. NorthWood 5-1 205 3
4. S. Bend Washington (1) 6-0 202 6
5. Norwell 5-1 139 8
6. Indpls Brebeuf 3-1 116 7
7. W. Noble 5-0 107 NR
8. Beech Grove 3-2 102 5
9. Peru 4-1 99 9
10. Greensburg 1-1 39 4
Others receiving votes: Culver Academy 33. Lebanon 32. Benton Central 19. S. Bend St. Joseph's 19. Tippecanoe Valley 16. Concordia 15. New Castle 12. Heritage Hills 7. Lake Station 7. Connersville 7.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Blackhawk Christian (10) 3-0 268 2
2. Carroll (Flora) (1) 4-0 222 3
3. Linton-Stockton (2) 4-1 211 1
4. Brownstown 5-1 208 4
5. Eastern Hancock 4-1 132 8
6. S. Spencer 5-0 125 9
7. Gary 21st Century (1) 3-1 121 7
8. Wapahani 4-1 110 10
9. S. Knox 4-0 97 NR
10. Taylor 6-0 45 NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 32. Providence 28. Triton Central 25. Central Noble 19. University 16. Cass 8. Southwestern (Jefferson) 7. N. Decatur 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomfield (11) 5-1 263 2
2. Orleans (2) 4-0 230 5
3. Ev. Christian (1) 4-2 188 4
4. Loogootee 4-2 163 6
5. Edinburgh 4-1 153 1
6. Fountain Central 3-0 143 9
7. Jac-Cen-Del 4-2 122 8
8. Barr-Reeve 2-3 83 7
9. Indpls Lutheran 1-1 80 3
10. Bethesda Christian 4-0 65 NR
Others receiving votes: Tindley 38. Christian Academy 37. Covington 28. Borden 28. Bethany Christian 15. Tri 14. Triton 9. Westville 8. Greenwood Christian 7. Springs Valley 6.